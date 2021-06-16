How Many Segments is the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Divided into?

How Many Segments is the Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Divided into?

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global artificial intelligence in construction market is divided into two primary segments based on application and regional analysis.

Application

Planning and design sub-segment accounted for $134.3 million in 2018 and is further expected to flourish with a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026. For any kind of construction project, planning and design is indispensable. In recent years, AI has been implemented heavily in construction for design, architecture, research, and planning. Artificial intelligence helps in planning, designing, and creating 3D blueprints of construction strategies, which is profitable as it takes control of time and energy invested in a certain project.

Access to FREE Sample Report Here!

{What will the sample contain? The sample will give the stakeholder an outline of the report. It will give an overview/framework of the aspects of the market that have been covered in the content of the actual report. The report, unlike the sample, will bear numerical data and market insights associated with a price.}

Regional Analysis

North America regional market garnered a revenue of $146.9 million in 2018, and is further predicted to grow with a CAGR of 25.4% during the analysis period. The major factors enhancing the growth of the market are the huge population, high purchasing capabilities, and continuous investment in the automation by the governments. This gives a significant boost to the growth of this region’s market.

Other Highlights of the Market

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global artificial intelligence in construction market is predicted to garner a revenue of $2,642.4 million at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026. Some of the key players of the market include Building System Planning, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Volvo AB, NVIDIA Corporation, Autodesk, Inc., Smartvid.io, Inc., Komatsu Ltd, and Doxel Inc. among others. These players are focusing on research and development, merger and acquisition, and partnership to enhance the growth of the market.

In April 2020, NVIDIA, a US-based multinational technology company, announced about the completion of its acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a world leader in high performance and data center computing. This acquisition is expected to offer higher performance, greater utilization of computing resources. and lower costs to the customers.

The report also covers market dynamics and COVID-19 impact analysis along with drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, and regions. The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, major developments in the market, and key segmentations. Marketing executives, shareholders, investors, and other professionals in search of detailed and reliable data on supply, demand, and future estimations would find the report beneficial.

Click Here to Connect with Expert Analyst to get Brief Details

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://industrialresearchworld.blogspot.com/