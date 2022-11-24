How many Primogems are needed to get Wanderer AKA Scaramouche in Genshin Impact?

There’s a most cap to the variety of Primogems that it’s a must to spend with a purpose to get hold of Wanderer (higher generally known as Scaramouche) in Genshin Influence. After all, this sport is a gacha, so there is not a set variety of Primogems that it’s a must to spend to get him.

The utmost cap is merely the best quantity essential to ensure that you’re going to get Scaramouche in Genshin Influence. That cap is tied to 2 necessary gameplay options associated to character banners:

This information will cowl all the pieces it’s good to know concerning the nitty-gritty particulars.

Notice: This information treats Intertwined Fates as 160 Primogems since that is how a lot it is price on the Occasion Needs web page.

160 to twenty-eight,800 Primogems is the vary for acquiring Wanderer (Scaramouche) in Genshin Influence

Splash artwork for Wanderer (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The above title highlights an enormous vary of Primogems that you could be must spend simply to get Wanderer in Genshin Influence. Here is why:

160 Primogems is the naked minimal that you simply want for one pull

Some gamers will likely be fortunate and get him on their first pull

Onerous Pity exists on the ninetieth pull, which is the equal of 14,400 Primogems

There’s a 50:50 rule, which implies unfortunate gamers would possibly fail that fifty% probability to get Wanderer

You’re assured a featured 5-star character by the following Onerous Pity, which is the a hundred and eightieth pull in whole

Meaning the unluckiest gamers must spend 28,800 Primogems simply to get a single copy of Scaramouche. It’s statistically inconceivable to pay extra, given the way in which Genshin Influence’s character banner mechanics work.

Instance information from Nahida’s banner in Model 3.2 (Picture by way of Paimon.moe)

Let’s check out some information from a previous banner. The above instance reveals Nahida’s banner from Genshin Influence 3.2. The blue line represents the prospect proportion of acquiring a 5-star character, which caps on the ninetieth pull. Nonetheless, there’s a mechanic generally known as Delicate Pity.

Vacationers ought to know that Delicate Pity tremendously will increase the percentages of getting a 5-star character. In character banners like Scaramouche’s, this may occur on the 74th pull. Meaning some gamers must spend 13,320 Primogems simply to succeed in Delicate Pity on Wanderer’s banner.

Luck of the draw

A screenshot from Scaramouche’s Elemental Burst (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

In the end, Genshin Influence has quite a lot of luck concerned in relation to pulling 5-star characters from Occasion Needs. Not each participant must attain Delicate Pity simply to get the featured 5-star character. Likewise, some must depend on Onerous Pity simply to get a replica, and so they could even fail the preliminary 50:50.

Some gamers like to check their luck with Want Simulators, however there’s sadly no technique to rig your luck on this sport. Savvy gamers can depend their previous pulls since Pity transfers from one character banner to a different.

When you had been theoretically 88 pulls in with out a 5-star character, then your subsequent two would assure a 5-star character. You possibly can verify your historical past by going to the Occasion Needs web page and by clicking on “Historical past.”

