How many playable characters are there in Fire Emblem Engage?

Hearth Emblem Interact, the most recent entry in Nintendo’s long-running RPG collection, has lastly been launched. Very similar to earlier titles, Hearth Emblem Interact includes a traditional JRPG storyline and turn-based motion that followers have come to like.

The sport, regardless of being pretty simple to choose up and play, could be fairly difficult. That is very true with new additions such because the weapon triangle, which provides depth to the fight, and a number of various unlockable characters.

Like its predecessors, Hearth Emblem Interact options an enormous forged of characters that gamers can meet and unlock by development in the principle story. This information comprehensively appears in any respect the accessible lineup in Hearth Emblem Interact.

All playable characters in Hearth Emblem Interact

Just like video games like Hearth Emblem Awakening, Hearth Emblem Fates and Hearth Emblem Three Homes, Hearth Emblem Interact includes a huge forged of playable characters that gamers can unlock.

As of writing this text, there are 36 playable characters within the sport, with a excessive chance of developer Clever Programs and writer Nintendo including extra as a part of future DLCs and expansions, much like the earlier title, Hearth Emblem Three Homes.

The sport already has an enlargement cross accessible for buy, which provides new gadgets alongside new characters. Further content material for the enlargement cross house owners will likely be delivered in 4 “waves,” with the fourth one (deliberate for late 2023) including a model new story, new characters, and facet content material.

This is a listing of all of the playable characters in Hearth Emblem Interact:

Protagonist (Prologue)

(Prologue) Vander (Chapter 1)

(Chapter 1) Framme (Chapter 2)

(Chapter 2) Clanne (Chapter 2)

(Chapter 2) Alfred (Chapter 3)

(Chapter 3) Boucheron (Chapter 3)

(Chapter 3) Etie (Chapter 3)

(Chapter 3) Céline (Chapter 4)

(Chapter 4) Louis (Chapter 4)

(Chapter 4) Chloé (Chapter 4)

(Chapter 4) Yunaka (Chapter 6)

(Chapter 6) Alcryst (Chapter 7)

(Chapter 7) Citrinne (Chapter 7)

(Chapter 7) Lapis (Chapter 7)

(Chapter 7) Diamant (Chapter 8)

(Chapter 8) Amber (Chapter 8)

(Chapter 8) Jade (Chapter 9)

(Chapter 9) Ivy (Chapter 11)

(Chapter 11) Zelkov (Chapter 11)

(Chapter 11) Kagetsu (Chapter 11)

(Chapter 11) Fogado (Chapter 12)

(Chapter 12) Bunet (Chapter 12)

(Chapter 12) Pandreo (Chapter 12)

(Chapter 12) Timerra (Chapter 13)

(Chapter 13) Merrin (Chapter 13)

(Chapter 13) Panette (Chapter 13)

(Chapter 13) Hortensia (Chapter 14)

(Chapter 14) Seadall (Chapter 16)

(Chapter 16) Rosado (Chapter 16)

(Chapter 16) Goldmary (Chapter 16)

(Chapter 16) Lindon (Chapter 18)

(Chapter 18) Saphir (Chapter 19)

(Chapter 19) Veyle (Chapter 22)

(Chapter 22) Mauvier (Chapter 21)

(Chapter 21) Anna (Paralogue 2)

(Paralogue 2) Jean (Paralogue 1)

Out of the 36 characters, 29 are unlockables that gamers can recruit to their models whereas going by the chapters. The remaining 6 playable additions are non-compulsory, and one might want to recruit them manually by finishing character-specific facet quests.

The non-compulsory characters are:

Unlocking these non-compulsory playable characters would require a good bit of exploring and busy work. Nevertheless, the benefits they bring about to fight, in addition to the narrative of the sport, make it worthwhile for gamers to go off the overwhelmed path and recruit them to their unit.

