How many Archon Quests are in Genshin Impact? Version 3.5 calculation

One well-liked inquiry that some Vacationers have is, “What number of Archon Quests are there in Genshin Influence?” Model 3.5 goes to make a brand new addition to this lengthy storyline.

Whereas answering the aforementioned query, this text’s listing will rely separate acts as particular person Archon Quests. Each the Teyvat Storyline and Interludes can be included right here as effectively.

For these curious, Genshin Influence has a grand complete of twenty-two Archon Quests as of Model 3.5. This text will present a breakdown of them, in addition to point out any necessities and foremost rewards related to these duties.

Full listing of all Archon Quests as of Genshin Influence 3.5

Caribert would be the latest addition to the Archon Quest line in Genshin Influence 3.5 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Here’s a listing of all foremost Archon Quests and their necessities in Genshin Influence 3.5:

The Outlander Who Caught the Wind: No requirement For a Tomorrow With out Tears: Journey Rank 10+ Track of the Dragon and Freedom: Journey Rank 18+ Of the Land Amidst Monoliths: Journey Rank 23+ Farewell, Archaic Lord: Journey Rank 25+ A New Star Approaches: Journey Rank 28+ Bough Keeper: Dainsleif: Journey Rank 28+ We Will Be Reunited: Journey Rank 28+, and you should have accomplished Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves: Journey Rank 30+ The Immovable God and the Everlasting Euthymia: Journey Rank 30+ Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow: Journey Rank 30+, and you should have accomplished Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I and Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I Omnipresence Over Mortals: Journey Rank 30+ Requiem of the Echoing Depths: Journey Rank 30+ By way of Mists of Smoke and Forests Darkish: Journey Rank 35+ The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings: Journey Rank 35+ Desires, Vacancy, Deception: Journey Rank 35+ King Deshret and the Three Magi: Journey Rank 35+ Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises: Journey Rank 35+ Caribert: Necessities are but to be revealed

There are a number of Interlude chapters too (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Equally, listed here are some Archon Quests that are not part of the principle Teyvat Storyline:

The Crane Returns on the Wind: Journey Rank 28+, and you should have accomplished A New Star Approaches. Perilous Path: Journey Rank 40+, and you should have accomplished A New Star Approaches, Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II, Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I, and A Teapot to Name House: Half I. Inversion of Genesis: Journey Rank 40+, and you should have accomplished Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises, and Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I.

A few of these 22 quests’ necessities contain Story Quests that gamers won’t acknowledge. Ergo, some people may need to know which of them they should do.

Raiden Shogun has two Story Quests that you should full (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Here’s a listing of Story Quests that you must full to be eligible for sure Archon Quests and the characters related to them:

Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I: Razor Story Quest

Razor Story Quest Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I: Ayaka’s Story Quest

Ayaka’s Story Quest Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I: Yoimiya’s Story Quest

Act I: Yoimiya’s Story Quest Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II: Raiden Shogun’s second Story Quest

Raiden Shogun’s second Story Quest Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I: Itto’s Story Quest

Itto’s Story Quest Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I: Kazuha’s Story Quest

Genshin Influence 3.5 reward calculation

This got here from the Genshin Influence 3.5 Particular Program (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

One of the essential items of stories from the Genshin Influence 3.5 livestream was an replace to the Adventurer’s Handbook. Vacationers will be capable to declare one Intertwined Destiny plus a number of different minor rewards for each Archon Quest they’ve accomplished.

Which means gamers can anticipate to earn as much as 22 Intertwined Fates in the event that they see all 22 quests by on this replace. That is 22 free rolls on a personality banner.

