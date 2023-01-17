How long does Genshin Impact maintenance last? Server opening time for version 3.4

Genshin Influence is able to launch its newest model 3.4 replace. Nevertheless, the developer will run a scheduled upkeep earlier than gamers get entry to the brand new model.

Though the veteran playerbase is aware of this routine, newcomers would possibly discover it complicated. Throughout the scheduled upkeep, the servers can be shut down. The official announcement talked about this by saying:

“Replace upkeep begins 2023/01/18 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.”

Primarily based on the official bulletins, the servers can be offline for 5 hours, earlier than returning on-line at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). Gamers ought to remember the fact that Genshin Influence officers used the time period “estimated.” Therefore, there’s a probability that the server is perhaps again on-line eventually than acknowledged.

Genshin Influence: Upkeep downtime and Patch 3.4 launch time

The assertion talked about earlier was taken from Genshin Influence’s latest official discover, as proven within the tweet above. The tweet reveals glimpses of the upcoming content material as properly.

As well as, the officers additionally connected a hyperlink that gamers can click on to study extra in regards to the upkeep schedule and server downtime. All of this data will be fairly obscure. Therefore, this text will summarize it for the group.

When the server undergoes upkeep, the builders will shutdown the servers for roughly 5 hours. Throughout this time, any gamers logged into Genshin Influence can be routinely kicked out of their accounts. Consequently, they won’t be able to entry the sport throughout this five-hour-long downtime.

To compensate for the inconvenience, builders are identified to handout free Primogems. For each hour the server is down, the builders distribute 60. Therefore, 300 foreign money can sometimes be anticipated to be despatched on to their recreation mailbox. These free Primogems have a 30-day expiry date and can develop into invalid if not claimed throughout the stipulated time.

When will the servers open to launch Genshin Influence 3.4 replace?

The brand new Genshin Influence 3.4 replace will launch globally as quickly as the upkeep replace is full. As acknowledged within the official bulletins, it is going to final a minimal of 5 hours. Therefore, gamers can count on the brand new model to roll out at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on January 18, 2023.

It’s attainable that the servers will keep down for greater than 5 hours. Nevertheless, earlier upkeep updates had been hardly ever delayed because of any issues, so gamers can safely assume the above time to be correct.

Here’s a countdown that followers can consult with. It’s set to hit zero as soon as the upkeep is full and the three.5 model rolls out for gamers. This replace can be distributed to all servers on the similar time. Consequently, customers in all timezones can consult with this countdown.

Remember that the timer above relies on HoYoverse’s estimates. There’s a probability that the sport is probably not playable instantly after the upkeep. Therefore, gamers are suggested to strive accessing their account within the recreation after ready for some time.



