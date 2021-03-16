How Jay-Z and Beyoncé “forced” their daughter Blue Ivy to succeed

It should have just been one more performance of Beyoncé in another edition of the MTV Video Music Awards. But as everyone should know, her performances are never exactly that. At the end of the “Love On Top” theme, the singer paused, unscrewed her shiny blazer and showed her small belly. The announcement was made with all the pomp. In the audience, Kanye West hugged his father, the no less famous Jay-Z.

The announcement received the pomp for the scale of the event: in the absence of a real royal family, America’s artists and celebrities are kings themselves. And there was another heir to the throne.

Nine years later, the prophecy came true. The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won the award that few musicians can dream of. Some work a lifetime to be able to touch you – others just need a good try.

Blue Ivy was the second youngest to win a Grammy this Monday March 15th – the record belongs to Leah Peasall, who did so in 2001 at the age of eight. Beyoncé’s heiress was named one of the authors of the “Brown Skin Girl” video clip, which won in the “Best Music Video” category.

Since she was born on January 7, 2012, Blue Ivy has been anything but a girl like the others. It is certain that she would never be the daughter that she is. But even if Ivy didn’t want fame, parents would have the last word. It’s kind of a forced celebrity case.

Just two days after the birth, Time magazine voted her the “most famous baby in the world”. The “princess of pop” claimed the “Rolling Stone”. Still barely opening her eyes, she was already a star on one of her father’s new themes, who wanted to use her newborn cry for the theme of “fame” – a theme that describes the joy of being a father and tragic episodes of spontaneous abortions.

With only 48 hours left, he was the youngest to deal with a topic that made it to Billboard. It would just be the beginning.

More than one daughter, the couple saw Blue Ivy as a powerful machine. His lawyers prepared the ground and began to register a little the rights to his name in all possible and imaginary areas of business.

Her ambition was met with a small event organizer in Massachusetts when officials realized that an attempt to secure intellectual property rights would force them to change the name of their company. Veronica Morales created Blue Ivy Events before Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter were born, but that didn’t stop the couple from securing the rights. In fact, this happened in the world of books, shampoos or video games, reports “Law and Crime”, quoted by “Complex”.

Jay-Z, rapper and entrepreneur, defended himself against charges in 2013 after having only one year with his daughter. “People wanted to make products that were inspired by our daughter’s name and you don’t want others to take advantage of your baby’s name (…). It bothers me that there are no limits. I come from the street and even in the most terrible situations we had lines: we didn’t involve children or mothers. There was respect, ”he explained to the“ Vanity Fair ”. “How does someone think: This person has a child and I will build a car with their name. Where is humanity? “

The litigation continued, particularly in the run-up to Morales’ Blue Ivy events. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s lawyers claimed their daughter was already “a cultural icon” referred to as a “mini-star” and praised her for her “fashion moments”. “His life and activities are closely monitored by the public and the media,” they claimed.

On the VMA stage with the parents

Morales’ attempt to prevent Beyoncé from registering the mark failed and the court found the artist correct. “The opposition, complaining that consumers may be confused by a promoter and by Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the world’s most famous artists, is frivolous and should be rejected outright.”

In less than a decade, a child’s story is filled with unusual things in a child’s life. In 2012 she was elected honorary citizen of the town by the Croatian city of Hvar. All because the parents visited the city before she was born – and Beyoncé allegedly put the chance on the table to baptize her as Blue Ivy.

Although there are no official accounts on social networks, it is a returning star with parents and family members. In 2013, Beyoncé announced that she wanted her daughter to live the experiences of an ordinary child who can “run through sprinklers and throw pajama parties,” go on excursions, and create stalls selling lemonade. “That is very important to me,” he emphasized in an interview with “Vogue” in 2013.

The truth is that the couple appear to be doing little to protect the child from media attention. On the contrary: Attention was sought or Blue Ivy was not regularly present in the parents’ videos, topics, and recordings.

When he was just two years old, he joined Jay-Z on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to announce one of the winners. The presence became routine and returned in great style in 2016: In her dress, she wore a princess dress designed by Mischka Aoki worth around 10,000 euros; on his feet a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti shoes for more than 500 euros.

The outfit at the MTV VMAs 2016

However, 2020 would be the year of its explosion. The low participation in “Brown Skin Girl” earned her at least three awards before the Grammy – and was the youngest to be consecrated to win a BET Award.

And far from the music world, Blue Ivy made his debut as the narrator of “Hair Love”, the little book by Matthew A. Cherry that tells the struggle of an African American father trying to learn how to comb his daughter’s hair for the first time. There have even been those who claimed that the feat could lead Ivy to the race for the spoken word Grammy.

Overexposure, of course, has its problems. In 2019, Beyoncé announced the launch of a sports and casual outfit, Ivy Park. Ivy from her daughter Park of Parkwood Park, the place where the artist trained.

The brand would lead to a cooperation project with Adidas – but also to severe criticism in the press. Immediately after launch, The Sun revealed that many of Ivy Park’s pieces were made in factories in Sri Lanka using forced labor and underpaid labor: they would get around € 0.5 per hour worked; The pieces were later sold for over € 200. Amid all this controversy, the daughter’s name floated.

The blue ivy effect should be repeated. In February 2017, Beyoncé revealed a new pregnancy on Instagram: twins came. The publication hit six million likes in just eight hours and became the most liked post in the history of the social network. A logical foreword to the new life of Rumi and Sir, who will join Blue Ivy as heirs to American kings. And who knows, beat her sister’s record at the next Grammy ceremony.