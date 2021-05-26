How is the Global Biodegradable Pads Material Market Projected to Witness Growth in the Future?

Inquire Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

The rising demand for sanitary products among women across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of the global biodegradable pads material market.

The growing demand for biodegradable pads due to its natural properties & cost-effectiveness is the primary factor projected to propel the growth of the global biodegradable pads material market during the forecast period. Besides, the growing awareness towards environment protection is resulting in growing usage of biodegradable pads. According the National Family Health survey report of 2015-16, about 58% of women aged between 15 to 24 years used locally prepared sanitary napkins, napkins, and tampons in India. These locally prepared napkins or pads are harmful for the women as well as for environmental health, as they are made up of chemical materials and plastics. Thus, the growing awareness about female hygiene and health problems, such as irritation, skin rashes, and others, and the growth in the number of working women have increased the demand for biodegradable pads.

Furthermore, various government bodies around the world are taking measures to promote hygienic, cost-effective, and eco-friendly pads for women, which is estimated to bolster the growth of the global biodegradable pads material market by 2028. For example, the Indian government, in 2018, launched and provided biodegradable sanitary pads to women at Rs 2.50 per pad.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global biodegradable pads market is divided into regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Of these, the North America region is the leading market for biodegradable pads in 2020, owing to the early penetration of organic napkins and the presence of leading manufacturing companies in the region. The region is expected to continue to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market for biodegradable pads material is anticipated to flourish throughout the forecast period. The significant growth of this region can be attributed to increasing initiatives by government and non-government bodies to promote female hygiene and environmental protection.

Prominent Market Players

The Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global biodegradable pads material market. These players include Johnson & Johnson, Mankind, P&G, Unicharm, Edgewell, Emami Ltd., KimberlyClark, Pantene, Pampers, Heyday, Sakhi, Wella, Carmesi, Anandi, Saathi, and others.

