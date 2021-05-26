How is the Global Barbecue Grill Charcoal Market Projected to Witness Growth in the Future?

Inquire Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

The growing attraction of people towards grilled food along with increasing popularity of barbecue food are the significant factors expected to augment the growth of the global barbecue grill charcoal market over the forecast period.

The growing influence of grilled food and the rising adoption of grilled cuisines by people across the globe are the significant factors predicted to bolster the growth of the global barbecue grill charcoal market over the forecast period 2021-2028. The popularity of barbecue charcoal grill has increased in the recent years, owing to its benefits, such as healthy, smoky flavors, portability, and others. In addition, the increasing consumption of barbecue food due to its health benefits is driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising trend of cooking grilled food at home and increase in inclination of youngsters towards barbeque food are other factors projected to augment the overall market growth in the analysis period.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global barbecue grill charcoal market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region accounted for the maximum share in the global barbecue grill charcoal market in 2020. The region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing attraction of people towards grilled food along with the growing awareness regarding health benefits of the food. In addition, increasing adoption of in-house grilled cooking by people in the region is projected to boost the regional market growth by 2028.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global barbecue grill charcoal market. These players include Matsuri International Co. Ltd., Braai & BBQ International (Pty) Ltd., Oxford Charcoal, Kingsford Products Company, Duraflame Inc., Cavron Global, Carbo Namibia (Pty) Ltd, Direct Charcoal Ltd., and The Dorset Charcoal Co.

Research Methodology

The latest report by Research Dive offers brief summary of the market by gathering data from industry experts and other sources prevalent in the market. The statistics presented in the report are reliable, extensive, and the outcome of comprehensive analytical research. The report provides qualitative & quantitative trend analysis for the period of 2021-2028 to support stakeholders to understand the overall scenario of the market. In addition, detailed analysis of the key segments validates the type of products used in the market and their applications.

