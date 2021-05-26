How is the Global Anti-UV Cream Market Projected to Witness Growth in the Future?

Inquire Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

The growing demand for anti-UV creams from the cosmetics industry across the globe is the significant factor expected to boost the growth of the global anti-UV cream market over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

Anti-UV creams are widely used in the cosmetics industry as it provides skin protection, which is a major driving factor for the global anti-UV cream market. In addition, anti-UV cream offers some beneficial effects on the skin, such as controlled rashes, controlled wrinkles, anti-aging properties, and many more. These benefits are also projected to propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Anti-UV creams protect the skin from the harmful radiations and helps in preventing skin disorders like skin cancer and ulcers. The growing awareness among people related to skin health is also expected to accelerate the growth of the anti-UV cream market in the coming future.

Furthermore, many manufacturing companies are focusing on developing sunscreen of high Sun Protective Factor (SPF) number, which denotes the cream’s power to absorb or reflect the harmful rays coming from the sun. The cream is more effective in protecting the skin against the UV rays if it has high SPF number. For instance, in November 2020, Reform Skincare launched its new ‘SPF50+ Antioxidant Sunscreen’ into the European market. According to the company, the SPF50+ Antioxidant Sunscreen product has been introduced after testing it on skin to check quality of the product. The product showed high efficacy and high protection on the skin. Thus, novel product launches by key players of the market is predicted to bolster the growth of the global anti-UV cream market in the analysis period.

Regional Outlook

The North America region is expected to account for majority of share in the global anti-UV cream market during the forecast period. This is majorly owing to early penetration of the sunscreen products and rising awareness about skin care amongst people in the region.

The Asia Pacific anti-UV cream market is expected to witness exponential growth by 2028, owing to awareness amongst people about protecting their skin from the harmful UV rays. Besides, the anti UV creams market is growing in China, as people of the country consider the sunscreen as anti-aging creams.

Major Market Players

Research Dive has listed some of the key players in the report that are operating in the global anti-UV cream market. These players include Johnson & Johnson, Proctor & Gamble, LOreal, Avon Products, Unilever, Revlon, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Edgewell Personal Care, Beiersdorf, Coty, Clarins Group, Amway, and Lotus Herbals.

