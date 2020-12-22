How is Rising Usage of Fracking Driving Proppant Market?

Ever since the importance of the utilization of oil has been realized, humans have increasingly invested, both in terms of money and research activities, in the extraction of as much oil as possible. Today, fossil fuels serve as the major source of energy all across the globe.

One of the important methods for extracting oil is fracking, which was essentially discovered about 200 years ago when producers realized that explosions underground can make it easier to bring the oil to the surface. The traditional fracking technique was combined with horizontal drilling by George P. Mitchell in 1990s for accessing oil-rich shale deposits thousands of feet underground, which is how fracking is understood today.

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global proppant market generated a revenue of $6,057.0 million and is predicted to attain a value of $10,562.9 million in 2023, progressing at a 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Proppant is of different types, namely sand, ceramic, and resin coated. Out of these, sand proppant was the most in demand in the past, which is attributed to its lower cost in comparison to other proppants. It is used extensively in exploration and production (E&P) activities by several companies that are in fracturing processes.

Hence, the demand for proppant all across the globe is rising because of the growing need for oil and the increased utilization of the fracking process.