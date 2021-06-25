How is Increased Interest in Sports Driving Demand for Badminton Apparel?

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR recently published the global badminton apparel market research report for the forecast period 2021-2031. According to the study, the market is poised to expand rapidly at around 11% CAGR, surpassing a revenue share of US$ 30 billion by 2031. Manufacturers are majorly reliant on surging badminton popularity across prominent markets to further their gains.

The study concludes that significant gains were accrued in the past, as previously untapped geographies gradually began entering the global badminton space by virtue of enhanced participation in national and international sporting events such as the Olympics. This has enabled key apparel providers to sign sponsorship contracts with various governmental sports agencies and sportspersons to expand their product outreach.

For instance, in 2021, YONEX Co. Ltd. entered into an 8-year long partnership with the China Badminton Association (CBA), enabling the apparel provider to become an official sponsor for the Chinese national badminton team. The contract will see national players competing and training with the company’s racquets, strings, shuttle cocks, apparel and shoes. Similarly, in 2019, Li-Ning entered into contractual agreements with famous sports personalities across India to expand its product outreach. It had already signed a multi-year deal with the Indian Olympics Association for the 2016 Olympics games.

Key Market Segments Covered

Product Top Wear Badminton Apparel Badminton Jackets Badminton Sports Bras Badminton Sweatshirts Badminton Track Suits Badminton T-Shirt & Tees Bottom Wear Badminton Apparel Badminton Pants & Trousers Badminton Shorts & Tights Badminton Skirts Badminton Footwear Others

Material Badminton Apparel Made from Natural Fabric Badminton Apparel Made from Synthetic Fabric

Distribution Channel Online Badminton Apparel Sales e-Commerce Websites Company-owned Websites Offline Badminton Apparel Sales Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores



Competitive Landscape

Absolute Protech Sports (M) Sdn. Bhd., Babolat, FELET International Holdings Sdn. Bhd., FZ Forza, Li-Ning Company Limited, RSL International, Victor Rackets Industrial Corporation, Ruby Glamour Sdn. Bhd. (Yang Yang), Yehlex (UK) & Apacs (UK), and YONEX Co. Ltd are some prominent badminton apparel manufactures profiled by Fact.MR.

