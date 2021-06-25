How is Demand for Enhanced Adhesion Fueling Demand for RDP Powder?

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has recently published a new report on the global RDP powder market for the forecast period 2021-2031. According to the study, the market is poised to surpass US$ 3 billion valuation by 2031, expanding at a healthy CAGR exceeding 7% throughout the aforementioned period. Expansion of the global construction industry is attributed as the chief growth driver for this market.

The market made significant strides in the historical period, as growing concerns over increasing carbon footprint have compelled construction giants to incorporate green building solutions, a trend which has grabbed significant eyeballs within the polymers industry. The US Department of Energy advocates that green buildings contribute 34% lesser CO2 emissions, consume 25% less energy and 11% less water.

Key Market Segments Covered

Polymer Type Acrylic RDP Powder Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) RDP Powder Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVa) RDP Powder Styrene Butadiene RDP Powder Others



Application RDP Powder for Mortar & Cement RDP Powder for Masonry Mortar RDP Powder for Waterproofing Mortar Others

End-use Industry RDP Powder for Residential Use RDP Powder for Non-residential Use



Competitive Landscape

Prominent RDP powder manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR include Nouryon, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, Synthomer Plc., VINAVIL S.p.A., Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co. Ltd., and FAR Polymers among others.

In January 2021, Synthomer Plc. collaborated with experts at the University of Loughborough for furthering 3D concrete printing technology with respect to concrete manufacturing. The project is supported by a grant of £ 1.2 million from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF).

