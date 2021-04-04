How is COVID-19 Situation Affecting Personal Protective Equipment Market?

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market is predicted to reach $112.7 billion by 2030, advancing at a 7.7% CAGR during 2020–2030. The rapidly increasing incidence of coronavirus across the globe is one of the major reasons for the growth of the market. Due to the novel disease, the demand for protective gear from healthcare settings has increased and the awareness regarding the use of this equipment is growing as well.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/covid-19-impact-analysis-ppe-industry/report-sample

When geography is considered, Europe and North America dominated the PPE market in 2019, which can be attributed to the stringent regulatory and safety requirement in several industries and increased awareness among people about respiratory masks. In addition to this, the number of coronavirus cases in these regions are massive, which is resulting in the high demand for PPE kits from players in healthcare facilities.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=covid-19-impact-analysis-ppe-industry

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of companies operating in the PPE market has also risen considerably. The demand for PPE kits is surging rapidly day by day, primarily from the healthcare sector, as the number of people infected with the virus is growing. Owing to this, companies which weren’t involved the production of PPE items earlier have now entered to domain for fulfilling the supply gap and leveraging the opportunities that have arisen in the industry.

This study covers