How is COVID-19 Situation Affecting Dermatology Drugs Market?

The global dermatology drugs market attained a value of $25,228.2 million in 2019 and is predicted to generate a revenue of $55,425.0 million by 2030. According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market would progress at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2020 and 2030. The surging geriatric population, the rising prevalence of skin diseases, and the soaring disposable income of people are the main factors driving the progress of the market.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dermatology-drug-market/report-sample

In the U.S., acne is the most prevalent skin disease and affects as many as 50 million Americans every year. As per the National Eczema Association, in the U.S., 31.6 million people were diagnosed with eczema in 2019. Due to the high prevalence of these diseases, the sales of dermatology drugs are growing rapidly across the globe. Besides this factor, the increasing public awareness of skin diseases is also positively impacting the growth of the dermatology drugs market.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=dermatology-drug-market

This would be because of the rising focus of people all over the world on their appearance, the increasing number of cosmetic centers, and highly affordable beauty services provided in these facilities. Globally, the dermatology drugs market is predicted to exhibit the highest growth in North America in the upcoming years, on account of the growing public awareness of skin ailments and their skincare regiment and the existence of several established industry players in the regional countries.

This study covers