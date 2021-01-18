“How is Bicho Mexe?”, By Bruno Nogueira, is back this Monday

The comedian returns to Instagram with a “new spot”.

Bruno Nogueira is the creator of this project.

With a new restriction, many fans wondered if Bruno Nogueira would come back with a new edition of “How’s Bicho Mexe?”. The comedian said yes on Monday afternoon, January 18th.

The program is back on Monday from 11 p.m., announced on Instagram. “I promised myself that the Christmas show would be the last. I don’t like to take up things that I thought served their function, ”he began writing Bruno Nogueira.

He added: “In the last few days, after the numerous messages I have received and continue to receive, I have struggled with this doubt and have come to the conclusion that, unlike all other projects, this is necessarily subject to a different law. It’s the least part I can help, after all. Therefore it is not and cannot be work. It is something different. “