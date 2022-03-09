How iPhone SE 5G is different from iPhone SE 2020?

Apple has finally made its much-anticipated iPhone SE 5G official. A new phone was announced by the company at its Spring event, along with the Mac Studio and a new display called the Studio. Besides that, it also showed off a new iPad Air 5G with the M1 chip. Compared to 2020, the iPhone SE has changed a lot in 2022.

Price difference: Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone SE 2020

A lot of people in India bought the older iPhone SE for $42,500 when it first came out in the country in 2015. If you buy the phone from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs 29,999, but Apple has removed this price from its site.

A 64GB version of the new iPhone SE (2022) costs Rs 43,900, while the 128GB version costs Rs 48,900. The 256GB version will cost Rs 58,900, which is about $90. The new iPhone SE comes in black, white, and red.

You can buy the iPhone SE 5G for Rs 43,900 on Apple’s website. If you want to trade in your old phone, you can do so for as little as Rs 34,900. If this old phone is an iPhone, the deal will be better. Starting on March 11, you can order the Apple iPhone SE (2022) for pre-order. It will go on sale on March 18.

Apple’s iPhone SE 2022 vs. the iPhone 2020: Design, screen size, and more

Black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED were the three colors that the older iPhone SE came in when it launched. This year’s iPhone has a few different colors than the last one, as we’ve shown above.

In the past, the iPhone SE had an aluminum and glass body with an all-black front. This is still true for the iPhone SE 2022, but there are a few small changes. Apple says the glass on the front and back of their phones is the strongest they have ever used. This is the same glass that is on the back of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13. It should be more durable. This means that the new iPhone SE has the same level of dust and water resistance as the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus.

The new iPhone SE 5G has the same 4.7-inch screen as the first iPhone SE. The screen resolution stays at 1334 x 750 pixels and 326 PPI. You can use it with a wide color display (P3) and with Haptic Touch. This is a True Tone display. It can reach a brightness of 625 nits.

Apple has kept the Home button on the front, but it now has a fingerprint scanner called the Touch ID.

Comparison of the processor, the camera, and battery life of the Apple iPhone SE 2022 vs the iPhone 2020:

A lot has changed with the iPhone SE 2022, including how fast it runs and how long the battery lasts. The iPhone SE 2022 now runs on the same processor as the iPhone 13 and 13S series. With two performance and four efficiency cores in each, the processor has a 6-core CPU. It also has two 4-core GPUs and a 16-core Neural Engine. The phone can also work with 5G. In the past, the iPhone SE 2020 ran on a processor called A13 Bionic.

iPhone SE 2022 will have a better camera, but it will still have just one camera on the back. Apple has also made some changes. 12MP wide-angle camera and f/1.8 aperture are still on the iPhone SE 2022, and they’ll stay that way. The front camera is still 7MP. There are still mostly software-based changes that make things better, but the new iPhone SE has a better image signal processor (ISP) because of its new A15 processor.

This means that the rear camera can digitally zoom in on things up to a 5x zoom. Also in the previous generation, the portrait mode with a lot of bokeh and Depth Control was there. Neither phone has OIS or GPS.

It also has an optical image stabilizer, too. It also has support for Apple’s more advanced software camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion. But the new iPhone SE also has support for these features. These were added to the iPhone 13 line by the company.

“Intelligent segmentation” is how Apple’s camera software makes “different adjustments for color, contrast, and noise to the subject versus the background.” This is how Apple’s camera software works with Smart HDR 4. This means that when you take pictures of people, their skin will look better. This is why.