How interesting is Moon Knight Episode 1? Is it worth the hype?

After Avengers: Endgame, the higher-ups at Marvel Studios have been trying to make room for more different types of storytelling. Writers and directors who worked on TV shows like WandaVision were given more freedom to write stories set in smaller universes – up to the limit, of course! For example, WandaVision was set up in its own little world before the full picture came out. Loki, too, took the Asgardian supervillain-turned-anti-hero to a place where there are no dimensions.

It was a shame that, despite their high production values and having Kevin Feige as the person in charge, they all turned out to be either bad or had bad endings (WandaVision and Loki).

Moon Knight is the first Marvel superhero TV show that has been truly interesting and fun so far (critics were not provided with the final two episodes). In this show, Jeremy Slater makes it and stars Oscar Isaac, who makes his first appearance in the MCU in this show. It’s based on the superhero with the same name.

Changed: The show’s writers have changed how the character came to be in the show It’s not true that the main character in the comics is Marc Spector, a mercenary who gets superpowers from a minor Egyptian moon god. He has dissociative identity disorder, which makes it hard for him to tell the difference between real life and hallucinations.

Steven Grant is the main character in the show. He is a quiet, soft-spoken Londoner who works at a gift shop in a museum. In his sleep, he ties one of his legs to a post so that he doesn’t fall asleep. He thinks that he sleepwalks. His other personalities, including Spector, aren’t known to him. He thinks the visions are because he’s having trouble with his mental health.

During one of these visions, he is taken to a village in the Swiss Alps and meets Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), the leader of a cult. He has magical powers and runs his own religious community, and promises salvation and eternal happiness for his followers. In the end, he wants to bring back Ammit, a demon-goddess and a funerary deity who the ancient Egyptians feared. As a favor to Khonshu, Spector wants to stop him. Grant doesn’t like violence and just wants to be left alone.

There is none of that in Moon Knight, and the free-standing, independent nature of the story, strong writing, and performances makes it far fresher and more compelling than other Marvel Studios shows.