How I met your mother, La Fête à la maison: Bob Saget is dead

This is sad news for all American sitcom fans. Bob Saget, known for his roles in La Fête à la maison and How I Met Your Mother, has passed away.

A small screen legend

That night news broke: Robert “Bob” Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Local police were called after an unconscious man who turned out to be a famous American comedian was discovered in one of the hotel rooms. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said “no evidence of foul play or drug use” was found.

The 65-year-old Bob Saget had become a small screen icon as Danny Tanner in La Fête à la maison between 1987 and 1995. The series, which airs on ABC, tells the adventures of Danny Tanneur, a widowed father who has three daughters.

Bob Saget is also known for being the narrator (aged Ted Mosby) of How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014. One of the most iconic sitcoms of 2000-2010, the series caused a sensation by CBS.

In addition to his job as a sitcom actor, Bob Saget was also a stand-up comedian. Hours before his death, he also tweeted how happy he was to be doing his show in Jacksonville.

Loved the show tonight at the Jacksonville Concert Hall. The audience was thrilled. Thanks again to Tim Wilkins for the first part. Little did I know I did a two hour show tonight. I'm glad I'm still addicted to this shit. Go to BobSaget.com to see my 2022 data.

The investigation should clarify the causes of death of the actor in the coming hours. Internet users are starting to pay tribute to him on Twitter.

