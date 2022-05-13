How I Met Your Father Season 2 Release Date: Everything we know so far!!

How I Met Your Father Season 2, is finally here after numerous rumors and years of waiting! The series follows Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, as she tells her kid about how she met his father in the 2020s in New York City, in the same universe as the much-loved original comedy.

And yes, as a single woman who is trying to date in the best city in the world, I can confirm that the show is pretty accurate. But of course, the biggest question is just who will Sophie end up with?! Well, we’re already crossing our fingers for more episodes so we can find out.

Here’s everything we know about How I Met Your Father Season 2 Release Date.

When will How I Met Your Father Season 2 Release?

Unfortunately, Hulu has yet to announce a release date for How I Met Your Father Season 2 but based on the last season’s chronology, we can speculate on the next season’s release date. The first season premiered in the United States in January 2022, however, it was released in the United Kingdom in May. It is up to the producers to decide when the next season of the show will be released.

Aptaker, the showrunner, told TVLine, “We’re still going back and forth.” “We’re wrapping up this season and then taking a break to discuss the best way forward.” So, the next season will begin in January 2023.

How I Met Your Father Season 2: Spoilers Ahead!!

We saw a lot of makeups and breakups at the end of the first season. Sophie and Jesse have a romantic night together, taking their relationship to the next level. Sophie panics when Jesse murmurs I love you, Sophie, in his sleep, and she believes they’re moving too quickly. She tells her that he should be with Meredith, her ex-girlfriend. After that, she goes downstairs to a pub and meets Robin Scherbatsky. She returns to Jesse’s place after getting some dating advice and finds him kissing Meredith.

Season 2 will focus on Sophie’s tinder date, Ian, and her narrative. Charlie and Valentina’s relationship has ended, and the two must now learn to be cordial friends.

Will the whole cast be back?

We have so many questions about whether the players will all stay in NYC for long, given that they are all on their own paths to pursue love. There are also some additional characters who could cause havoc. I’m hoping they all return for the second season.

Cobie Smulders, who portrayed Robin Scherbatsky in HIMYM and had such a good surprise cameo in the revival’s season 1 finale, has fans wondering if OGs from the original series would have important roles in season 2. Time will tell, I suppose.

Expected Cast and Crew

For the upcoming season, the main characters will return, including:

Sophie is played by Hilary Duff.

Jesse is played by Chris Lowell.

Francia Valentina as Raisa

Charlie is played by Tom Ainsley.

Ellen is played by Tien Tran.

“My selfish goal for Sophie this season is that she gets a little more career-driven,” Hilary Duff told TODAY. Perhaps her photographs begin to appear in more galleries, and she gains confidence in that part of her life.”

“I think if she gets that worked out, the love stuff will fall into place more easily because she’ll have more confidence in herself.” But, because I believe our show will hopefully go for a long time, we don’t want her to get too organized.

Is there any trailer for How I Met Your Father Season 2?

Not right now. But with production likely to begin this summer, it might not be long before we get our first look at the next chapter.

That’s all about How I Met Your Father Season 2. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we’ll get the official release dates. Till then, stay tuned!!