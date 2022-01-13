How her rocky relationship with father Phil Collins affected Lily from “Emily in Paris”

Suffering from anorexia and bulimia, the actress explained that her insecurities were always linked to problems with her father.

Lily Collins is the third daughter of Phil Collins.

Since the premiere of the first season in 2020, “Emily in Paris” has become one of the most popular series on Netflix. The production made the protagonist Lily Collins an international star. What many fans may not know is that the actress is the daughter of the famous musician Phil Collins.

Lily Collins was born in 1989 in Guildford, Great Britain, and is the artist’s daughter from the artist’s second marriage. Her mother is celebrity Jill Tavelman, who Phil Collins was married to from 1984 to 1996. Lily has two older half-siblings, actress Joely Collins and musician Simon Collins. And he has two younger half-brothers, Nicholas and Matthew Collins, from Phil’s third marriage.

Lily Collins was a kid when she found out her father was famous. It was on a visit to Disneyland that it all happened. “I was riding on my father’s back when a man came up to us,” the actress told the Radio Times. “I had my father’s face on his shirt and I didn’t quite get it. He asked to take a picture with my father and it was a really strange moment. Then I gradually realized. “

The actress was just five years old when her parents’ divorce dragged on in 1994 – though it dragged on for over two years. The breakup allegedly came about due to an extramarital affair with Phil Collins, although the rumor has never been publicly confirmed.

Her parents’ divorce had a big impact on little Lily, especially as her father became more and more absent from her life. This left the future actress frustrated and anxious. As she wrote in her 2017 book Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, the artist announced that she suffered from an eating disorder. “A lot of my insecurities come from these problems with my father.”

Lily Collins with her parents.

In the late 1990s, after their split, Lily and her mother moved to Los Angeles, USA, a distance that did not make their relationship with her father any easier. Lily attended school in California and later began working as a model and actress.

When he was 19 years old, his father divorced his third wife, Orianne Cevey, with whom he had his last two children. The difficult separation brought back childhood memories. At that time, Lily Collins was suffering from anorexia and bulimia.

“My life felt out of control. I couldn’t stand the pain and confusion of my father’s divorce, and struggled to balance teenage life with both adult careers. [enquanto atriz e modelo] – who were very focused on my looks, “said Lily Collins.

However, in the same book published in 2017, he wrote an open letter to his father apologizing for everything. “I forgive you for not being there whenever I needed you and for not being the father I was expecting. I forgive the mistakes you made We still have a lot of time to move forward and I want to do it. I invite you to join me. I love you with all my heart, more than you will ever know, and I am so grateful. I will always be your girl. “

Lily Collins and Papa Phil have grown closer over the past few years.

He added, “We all make choices, although I do not forgive some of you, and at the end of the day we cannot rewrite the past. I am learning to accept your actions and to express the way I felt about them. I accept and honor the sadness and anger I felt about the things you did or didn’t do, gave me or didn’t do. Now I understand that my frustrations with our communication are not about changing you, but about accepting you for who you are. “

Despite having a famous father, Lily Collins never received special treatment early in her acting career. When he was 18, he met an agent from the Hollywood industry who said to him, “What makes you so special? There are many children, cousins, and nephews of famous people. Do something, come back and we’ll talk, “the actress told The Sun newspaper. “The common belief is that all you need is a famous nickname. A nickname can get you a date, but if you don’t have the talent, you won’t get the role. “

In the past few days, “Emily in Paris” has been confirmed for a third (and fourth) season. The second introduced us to the protagonist’s new love interest, Alfie. He is played by actor Lucien Laviscount, who began his career as a model for David Beckham and even appeared in “Big Brother”. This season of the series also sparked some controversy with the Ukrainian government. Find out why in this NiT article.

While you wait for the story of Emily in Paris to continue, click the gallery to discover more news from streaming platforms and TV channels.