How Has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Enterprise Data Management Market Growth?

According to the latest report by Research Dive, the global enterprise data management market is set to experience a significant rise in the growth rate due to the requirement to make extraction of data from official sources easier. The technology is also capable of creating a compilation of different kinds of data taken from tax records, school documents as well as national paperwork that will help in tracking and tracking of individuals amidst a pandemic.

Additionally, the system has also worked to solve the problem of duplication of records with its automated process which ensures the records of the vulnerable population remains unique. This system has further assisted service organizations and government bodies. These initiatives have further created an opportunity of growth for the market in the estimated timeframe.

The enterprise data management system has been extensively used during the pandemic as it uses advanced technology that integrated the location and smartphone data of the users. This helps in tracking their travel history which helps government bodies to determine an appropriate action based on their contact with infected individuals. EDM systems are also used to effectively determine large scale events that have a high level of infection rates. These occurrences are also termed as super-spreaders. The ability to provide assistance amidst COVID-19 pandemic is set to propel the market’s growth rate post pandemic as well.

Key Market Players

The report is also comprised of a number of key players that have been continually working of initiatives such as product launches, technological developments, mergers, partnerships, and more that can assist in the growth of the market. Some of them are listed below-

NTT Communications Corporation

SAP SE

Cloudera, Inc

Microsoft

VMware, Inc

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc

HP Development Company, L.P

TierPoint, LLC.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Global Market Estimations

According to the latest report published by Research Dive, the global enterprise data management market is set to experience a rise in revenue from $62.3 billion in 2018 to over $136.4 billion by 2026 at a steady CAGR of 10.5%.

