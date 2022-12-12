How God of War Ragnarok sets up an Atreus led sequel

God of Struggle Ragnarok, the sequel to the exceptional God of Struggle (2018) that stored followers ready for a very long time, was lastly launched round a month again.

Though God of Struggle Ragnarok misplaced the crown of Recreation of the 12 months at The Recreation Awards 2022 to FromSoftware’s open-world magnum opus, Elden Ring, by no means, form, or kind did it fail to surpass the expectations followers had from a sequel to probably the greatest action-adventure video games of the eighth console era.

Whereas the sequel is constructed on the foundations laid down by the earlier title, Santa Monica Studio did introduce a number of recent options and gameplay additions, in addition to minor high quality of life adjustments to the expertise. Each the storytelling and gameplay of God of Struggle Ragnarok seems like a step-up from the 2018 authentic, with noticeable enhancements made to the fight system in addition to narrative supply.

One of the vital stunning new additions to the sport needs to be the playable Atreus sections. God of Struggle Ragnarok incorporates a handful of moments the place gamers take management of Kratos’ teenage son as he tries to forge his personal path. These sections, though comparatively brief, really feel like a set-up for an Atreus led God of Struggle spin-off, or maybe a full-fledged sequel, here is how.

Be aware: The article incorporates spoilers for God of Struggle Ragnarok.

Whereas the Atreus sections in God of Struggle Ragnarok had been comparatively brief, they gave followers an perception into what a spin-off or sequel led by the character may really feel like

Atreus is definitely a very powerful character within the new God of Struggle video games, moreover the titular Spartan himself. Ever since Santa Monica Studio launched followers to Kratos’ son and made him an important a part of gameplay and the story of the Norse saga, followers have been questioning what an Atreus-led God of Struggle spin-off would look and play like.

Whereas God of Struggle Ragnarok may be very a lot about Kratos and an exceptional closure to the Ghost of Sparta’s Norse journey, additionally it is the story of his son, Atreus, who is understood to his Jotun kin as “Loki,” the Norse god of mischief.

Though Atreus isn’t portrayed because the notorious trickster god, who finally ends up bringing Ragnarok to Odin and the Aesir’s doorsteps in Norse mythology, he nonetheless retains just a few of the attributes related to “Loki”.

Certainly one of Loki’s well-known talents is shapeshifting, very similar to the All-Father himself. Whereas Atreus can’t shapeshift into anybody at his will, he’s proven to in a position to rework into the legendary bear “Bjorn,” in addition to right into a wolf. Though Atreus’ bear transformations are scripted, gamers have management over his wolf transformation, which acts as his rage kind (L3+R3) throughout gameplay.

The gameplay sections with Atreus are in stark distinction to that of Kratos. The place the Ghost of Sparta has entry to a number of weapons, from his iconic Blades of Chaos to the Leviathan Axe in addition to the newly added Draupnir Spear, Atreus solely has his bow and runic summons at his disposal. Taking part in as Atreus feels very methodical, since he’s principally geared in the direction of ranged fight, moderately than close-quarter fisticuffs.

It appears Santa Monica Studio simply needed to offer gamers a touch at what a full-fledged recreation with Atreus as the first protagonist will really feel like, with out overwhelming them with an intricate fight system.

Very similar to how God of Struggle (2018) laid down the foundations for God of Struggle Ragnarok when it comes to Kratos’ story and gameplay components, the Atreus sections within the sequel really feel like a testing floor for the builders for a future Atreus-led title.

The ending of God of Struggle Ragnarok additionally cemented the thought of a Atreus led sequel or spin-off for the way forward for the God of Struggle franchise.

Whereas the sequence is primarily recognized for Kratos and his god-killing ventures, it may be a breath of contemporary air for followers to lastly get to expertise the sequence from the angle of a special character. And who higher to painting the lead in a God of Struggle spin-off than Kratos’ personal son, “Boy,” aka Atreus.



