How Gal Gadot’s Military Past Made Her a Hollywood Star

She wanted to be a lawyer but became a model and actress after being elected Miss Israel. There’s a new movie, Death on the Nile.

Gal Gadot is one of the protagonists of “Death on the Nile”.

After getting noticed in the Fast and Furious saga, Gal Gadot has become one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in Hollywood. She played Wonder Woman, starred in the Netflix blockbuster Red Warning, is set to become the next Cleopatra and a villain in the remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

This Thursday, February 10th, another film with the actress as one of the protagonists arrives in Portuguese cinemas. Death on the Nile is another iconic Detective Poirot story by Agatha Christie, adapted by Kenneth Branagh (based on Murder on the Orient Express). Production had been delayed for a long time due to the pandemic.

Gal Gadot began her acting career over a decade ago, but it’s only in the last few years that she’s become a household name. Interestingly, the 36-year-old Israeli never dreamed of becoming an actress. Everything happened by accident.

He grew up like his parents in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. Her maternal grandfather is a Holocaust survivor – the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia, where the family lived, and sent them to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Grandfather was the only survivor of the family.

At 18, Gal Gadot knew her fate. Like all young Israelites, he had to complete a mandatory two-year military service. Although she was not called and after she graduated from high school, her mother suggested that she enter a national pageant. Something she wasn’t even particularly interested in.

“I participated, I never thought I would win, and then suddenly I won and then it scared me. I thought: What? Miss Israel? All the responsibility of being Miss Israel?” she recalled in a 2017 interview with W magazine.

After winning, she had to go to represent Israel in the Miss Universe World Contest. Gal Gadot says she did her best not to win. “When I went to Miss Universe, I rebelled. I was afraid of being picked again,” she told Glamour. “I arrived late, I wasn’t wearing formal dresses. They tell you to bring a fancy dress for breakfast. Under no circumstance! Who has to wear a gala dress at 10:30 p.m.?” It worked because he didn’t win the competition.

Her goal was to become a lawyer – Gal Gadot attended law school and focused on practicing the profession. However, the opportunity arose to play a role in an Israeli series about the fashion world. “Bubot” debuted in 2007 when the actress was 22 years old and it didn’t take long.

However, around the same time, a casting director looking for actresses for a 007 movie – Quantum of Solace – stumbled upon her modeling job. Gal Gadot accepted a casting call for the role of Camille, but it was Olga Kurylenko who got the part.

However, Gadot impressed enough that his name was on the radar. And that’s how the Israeli got the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast and Furious (2009), from the Fast and Furious saga that would make her famous.

Having military experience – and his job being to provide combat training to recruits in the Israeli army – director Justin Lin put those skills to good use immediately. The filmmaker was blown away by Gadot’s expertise with guns. The actress didn’t even need a duo for the most difficult scenes.

These skills made her an integral part of the saga, reappearing in Fast and Furious 5 (2011), Fast and Furious 6 (2013), and Fast and Furious 7 (2015). The following year, she made her debut as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Before getting this role, she even considered giving up her acting career, since she was rejected for numerous projects. “There are so many nos. There’s so much rejection in this world that I think maybe this isn’t for me. Maybe I should go back to law school instead of dragging my family with me.”

However, he managed to find success in the industry. But the demanding training she had to go through to become Wonder Woman was even more difficult than the military service she did. For the role, he had to ride a horse for an hour and do strength exercises for months. He did a two- or three-thousand-calorie diet of avocado and oat smoothies, whole milk, and protein powder to gain weight. He ended up with seven more pounds of muscle. He also trained with swords, learned capoeira, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. But it made her a star in Hollywood.

