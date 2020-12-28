How Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid Market Will Survive Coronavirus Pandemic?

“

According to Our Research analysis, the global consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid increased from 185.1 K MT in 2012 to 291.0 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 7%.

Electronic grade phosphoric acid belongs to high purity phosphoric acid. It is widely used in large-scale integrated circuits, thin-film liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and other microelectronics industry. It is mainly used for chip cleaning and etching. The lower purity is mainly used for the cleaning of liquid crystal panel parts (Panel Level). High purity for cleaning and engraving of electronic wafer production processes (IC Level). Electronic grade phosphoric acid can also be used to prepare high-purity phosphate, but also high-purity organic phosphorus products, the main raw material, also can be used as ultra-high purity reagents and fiber glass raw materials.

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid can be mainly divided into Panel Level, IC Level and others, which Panel Level captured more than 60% of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market in 2016.

Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid downstream is wide and recently Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cleaning, Etching and Others. Globally, the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for Cleaning and Etching. Cleaning and Etching accounts for about 95% of total downstream consumption of Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid in global.

The global Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Arkema, Solvay, ICL Performance Products, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO and Rasa Industries. Arkema was the world leader, holding about 22% production market share in 2016.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid consumption will show a trend of steady growth.

The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, restrictions, progress, and changes in market capital structure Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid.

In addition, the main strategic activities in the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Arkema

Solvay

ICL Performance Products

RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

Rasa Industries

Honeywell

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Chengxing Group

Yunphos (Taixing) Chemical

Guangxi Qinzhou Capital Success PHOS-Chemical

The Important Types of this industry are:

Panel Level

IC Level

Others

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Cleaning

Etching

Others

The Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year's review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application.

The report provides information on the Electronic Grade Phosphoric Acid-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

Thank You.”