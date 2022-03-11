How Elden Ring Will Affect Future FromSoftware projects?

Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of the recently released RPG Elden Ring, has said something about a follow-up.

A new interview with Famitsu has been translated by FrontlineJP. The creative lead of the new FromSoftware game Elden Ring was asked if the new game would have an impact on future FromSoftware games. Miyazaki said that even though he didn’t know what the future would hold for the studio, he thought that Elden Ring would have an impact on future games.

They say that the growth of FromSoftware’s staff over the last few years made it possible for Elden Ring to happen. Finally, Miyazaki says that he hopes that Elden Ring leads to more difficult projects from the whole development team. Because Elden Ring is so complicated and has such a big world, that’s no easy task.

Miyazaki has talked about how he came up with the Souls’ summoning system in other recent interviews. A lot of people helped the director push his car up a hill after it broke down, but they didn’t say anything. This is why the president of FromSoftware came up with the system that many of the studio’s games use now. Let’s see what the future is holding for this one-of-a-kind game.

That’s all about now. Feel free to share your feedback with us in the comment section below. We would love to hear from you!!