How does weapon banner pity work in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impression’s weapon banner pity mechanic works equally to how it’s in Character Occasion Needs, besides with utterly completely different numbers appearing because the thresholds.

There are two variations of this technique that should be lined right here: Gentle Pity and Onerous Pity. The primary merely will increase the participant’s odds of pulling a 5-star merchandise, whereas the second ensures these odds to 100%.

It is very important observe that gamers’ pity can switch from one Epitome Invocation to a different. Nonetheless, their progress on any Character Occasion Needs would not switch to Epitome Invocation and vice versa.

Explaining Genshin Impression’s weapon banner pity for learners

The in-game particulars really clarify a few of the essential data (Picture through HoYoverse)

Normally, Genshin Impression gamers would have a 0.7% probability to win a 5-star merchandise on a weapon banner. This opportunity will rise as soon as the participant will get to the Gentle Pity, with the chance of the participant getting a 5-star weapon growing till they attain Onerous Pity (which pushes the chances 100%).

Listed below are the numbers so that you can think about:

Gentle Pity: Begins on the 63rd pull

Begins on the 63rd pull Onerous Pity: Begins on the eightieth pull

The in-game particulars part of weapon banners (referred to as Epitome Invocation) even tells you that you’re:

“…assured to win 5-star weapon not less than as soon as per 80 makes an attempt.”

That is the Onerous Pity.

Some related information on Model 3.4’s second Epitome Invocation (Picture through Paimon.moe)

Vacationers know that Gentle Pity has constantly began on the 63rd pull for weapon banners in Genshin Impression in the event that they browse previous information from Paimon.moe’s large pattern sizes. It is also very uncommon for many gamers to even attain the eightieth pull on Epitome Invocation.

Based mostly on Paimon.moe’s statistics, the 66th pull is the place most Vacationers often get a 5-star weapon. Nonetheless, there are some issues price mentioning concerning your chance of getting the featured 5-star or not.

Different notes about 5-star weapons from Epitome Invocation

Epitomized Path can allow you to get featured 5-star weapons like Aqua Simulacra in Model 3.4’s second part (Picture through HoYoverse)

There’s a 75% probability that the primary 5-star weapon a participant wins is without doubt one of the two featured ones. Some gamers may get unfortunate and get a generic 5-star as a substitute. In that case, the subsequent 5-star that these gamers will get shall be one of many featured choices.

On a associated observe, Vacationers ought to get began with Epitomized Path as quickly as they’re keen to make use of a weapon banner in Genshin Impression. The reason being easy:

If you choose one thing on Epitomized Path, you’ll get a Destiny Level everytime you pull a 5-star weapon that is not the factor you picked.

In the event you get two Destiny Factors, you’ll get the weapon you picked the subsequent time you summon a 5-star.

Epitomized Path Destiny Factors are reset when one other Epitome Invocation replaces the present weapon banner.

An instance of Epitomized Path (Picture through HoYoverse)

Simply keep in mind that all this data is solely for Genshin Impression weapon banners. Character Occasion Needs have completely different numbers for Gentle and Onerous Pity (74 and 90, respectively). In any other case, the whole lot about a majority of these banners must be fairly self-explanatory.

Genshin Impression is a gacha recreation, so some gamers will not even must depend on pity to get the 5-star gadgets they need. Likewise, unfortunate Vacationers must rely closely on Onerous Pity.

