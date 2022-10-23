How Do You Use Live Activities on iOS 16?

The brand new iOS 16 software program replace brings alongside a plethora of helpful options, together with the brand new Stay Actions characteristic. The Dwelling Display screen widget is little doubt one of the crucial sought-after options within the new iOS 16.

Nonetheless, for the reason that dwell actions characteristic is totally new in iOS 16, it isn’t stunning that the majority iPhone customers at the moment are confused about this new characteristic and its functionalities.

This text will clarify every part it’s good to know concerning the Stay Actions characteristic on iOS 16 and what you possibly can anticipate from it.

What are the Stay Actions on iOS 16?

In response to Apple, the Stay Actions characteristic allows customers to remain on high of all of the information and real-time occasions which might be occurring in several features, together with sports activities, exercises, ride-share, and so on.

The characteristic is on the market on the underside of the iPhone lock display screen, making it one of the crucial sought-after options that you would be able to discover.

When you have positioned a meals supply order, it is possible for you to to trace the order proper from the Stay Actions characteristic on the lock display screen. Apple has additionally launched the API of dwell actions with the builders within the upcoming iOS 16.1 replace.

Are Stay Actions the identical as Widgets?

From the primary look, it appears to be like like dwell actions and widgets are just about the identical options.

Nonetheless, that isn’t the case in any respect. Each of them carry plenty of totally different advantages to the iPhone’s consumer expertise.

The updates that customers acquired on Stay Actions include real-time push notifications from the Exercise Equipment. Widgets, however, use a timeline system.

Which iOS apps assist Stay Actions?

So, given how handy Stay Actions are for iPhone customers, the one widespread query that the majority have is relating to compatibility.

Customers get to entry dwell scores, supply updates, ride-share updates, and so on. utilizing Stay Actions. So, meals supply apps, cabs, figuring out apps, and so on. are those that might be appropriate with this specific characteristic.

There are specific restrictions to Stay Exercise Sports activities as a result of solely 4 nations have it accessible as of now.

How you can use Stay Actions on iPhone?

Now that you’ve a transparent understanding of the Stay Actions characteristic on iOS 16, how do you employ it? The customers will be capable of activate the Stay Actions characteristic by activating push notifications or instantly from the Exercise Equipment.

Additionally, the options will depend upon the app that you simply allow it for. So, if you happen to allow the Stay Actions to your meals supply app, you’ll obtain notifications or be capable of maintain monitor of the actions instantly on the lock display screen while not having to open the iPhone’s app individually.

Conclusion

The Stay Actions characteristic is palms down among the best ones you’ll come throughout with the iOS 16 replace. In the event you have been initially confused concerning the characteristic and needed to take advantage of out of the characteristic, we hope this text provides you all the main points you wanted to know.

