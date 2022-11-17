How do I get rid of the search bar in iOS 16?

The brand new iOS 16 has launched a number of new options to suitable iPhones. Whereas a handful of those options look promising and well worth the time, a few of them are simply not well worth the trouble.

Amidst them, the search bar proper in the course of the house display screen is one in all them on iOS 16. Not solely is it very redundant for some customers, however it additionally takes away area from the house display screen, which not many iPhone customers respect. Nevertheless, person can eliminate search bar on iOS 16.

In case you are contemplating eradicating the search bar in iOS 16, this text will stroll you thru all of the steps intimately.

What’s the Significance of the Search bar in iOS 16?

The search bar is a straightforward navigation instrument that permits you to discover apps that you’ve got put in in your iPhone.

Moreover that, customers also can use this function to lookup Siri ideas, and even seek for one thing particularly inside the apps.

We aren’t saying that the search bar on the house display screen isn’t vital. Nevertheless, it isn’t a quintessential function that each iPhone person needs. So, it isn’t stunning that almost all iOS customers are on the lookout for methods to take away that individual function after updating to iOS 16.

Easy methods to Take away Search Bar in iOS 16?

When you have just lately up to date to the most recent iOS 16 and the search bar is on the market on your private home display screen, eradicating it isn’t that tough.

All you’ll want to do is comply with the steps talked about:

Unlock your iPhone after which open Settings Navigate to the Residence display screen menu Toggle the Search choice in there

When you do and the brand new Settings are saved, you shouldn’t see the Search Bar anymore on your private home display screen. Whenever you do want it again on the house display screen, return to Settings and allow it once more.

