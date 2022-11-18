How did Kratos get to Midgard in God of War Ragnarok?

God of Warfare Ragnarok would possibly’ve quelled numerous questions from the earlier installment, however the cause behind Kratos’ arrival at Midgard stays unanswered. The sequence’ shift from Greek mythology to Norse, though a bit jarring for veteran God of Warfare followers, was intentional.

Developer Santa Monica Studio wished to refresh the sequence with a soft-reboot, giving gamers a model new mythological setting to discover whereas retaining Kratos’ character intact.

With God of Warfare Ragnarok being the ultimate chapter in Kratos’ Norse saga, followers had been anticipating to get a particular perception into his arrival within the Norse lands. Nonetheless, there is not one.

Whereas there are a couple of hints all through the story, which culminate in the direction of a considerably particular reply, nothing is concrete.

There’s additionally a tie-in novella for 2018’s God of Warfare, written by J.M. Barlog, that sheds some gentle on how Kratos would possibly’ve made his method to the Norse realms. Nonetheless, it’s also solely surface-level data and nothing concrete.

Though neither God of Warfare Ragnarok nor God of Warfare (2018) particularly solutions the query, there are many clues to work with.

Notice: This text accommodates spoilers for God of Warfare Ragnarok and God of Warfare (2018).

Kratos’ arrival in Midgard is a large thriller in God of Warfare Ragnarok

Kratos’ arrival within the official novelization, aspect tales, and non-compulsory conversations in God of Warfare Ragnarok

Within the official novelization of God of Warfare (2018), it was hinted that after the autumn of Greece in God of Warfare 3, Kratos traveled for days on finish, with none particular vacation spot. The previous God of Warfare seemingly sacrificed his godhood to revive “hope,” and was cursed with immortality.

Thus, regardless of impaling himself by way of the chest with the god-killing “Blade of Olympus,” Kratos survived. Nonetheless, he discovered himself in a completely new and unknown realm, greeted by a fair-haired warrior wielding a frost-imbued ax.

Kratos being the rage-fueled warrior he’s, instantly begins charging in the direction of the warrior, solely to be matched in energy and fight expertise.

The warrior was later revealed to be none apart from Faye, who after a fierce battle with Kratos, took him below her care, giving him a spot and a newfound function to reside. This sequence of occasions was even talked about in God of Warfare Ragnarok in a couple of flashback sequences, the place Kratos reminisces over Faye’s reminiscences.

The mysterious “rift between the worlds” discovered by Odin could be linked to Kratos’ arrival in Midgard

Whereas indirectly associated to Kratos, Odin was seen obsessed over a mysterious “rift between the worlds,” which could be a huge trace in the direction of Kratos’ arrival within the Norse realms.

Whereas nothing a lot is defined in regards to the “rift,” Odin considers it to be a spot with infinite data over the previous, current, and future. Moreover, it could be one thing he plans to harness to avert Ragnarok. The “rift between the worlds” can very effectively be a multi-versal portal that first opened up when Kratos arrived.

After the outstanding reception of God of Warfare (2018), Cory Barlog, the inventive director at Santa Monica Studio, was requested about Kratos’ entry into the Norse lands. He was additionally requested how two vastly distinct mythological pantheons with distinct guidelines of creation and existence can “exist” on the identical airplane.

Barlog replied that each the Greek and Norse settings within the God of Warfare video games are free from the principles, rules, and constraints of each other. Whereas the reply is obscure, it type of implies that the Greek pantheon and the Norse realms are two distinct realities, maybe akin to a multiverse.

Nonetheless, the multi-versal concept is a bit farfetched, since there is not concrete proof of a number of universes co-existing inside the overarching narrative of the God of Warfare sequence. That is in addition to the “rift between worlds” that Odin obsessed over.

Kratos’ arrival in Midgard could be attributed to a story instrument

The ultimate cause for Kratos’ arrival in Midgard could be attributed to the builders simply desirous to introduce his rage-fueled character to a very new setting.

This was additionally the one logical answer to persevering with the sequence, given the Greek pantheon was all however destroyed on the finish of God of Warfare 3.

Whereas there isn’t any conclusive reply to how the Ghost of Sparta made his method to a completely totally different mythological setting, followers aren’t complaining. Kratos’ arrival within the Norse realms is what allowed developer Santa Monica Studio to flex their inventive muscle groups in such attention-grabbing methods.

To everybody’s delight, this resulted within the creation of two of the very best action-adventure video games on the market, God of Warfare (2018) and its sequel, God of Warfare Ragnarok.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



