How did Faye die in God of War Ragnarok?

God of Conflict Ragnarok has answered many lingering questions followers had concerning the earlier title, God of Conflict (2018). Nevertheless, one character continues to stay shrouded in thriller, regardless of her prominence in Kratos and Atreus’ journey throughout the 9 realms – Faye, spouse to Kratos and mom of Atreus.

Faye’s remaining want for her ashes to be scattered from the best peak of all realms is what nudged Kratos and his son Atreus to take the journey by Midgard as much as Jotunheim, and but, her historical past with Kratos, Atreus, and the Giants stays a thriller, even after the conclusion of God of Conflict Ragnarok.

Whereas gamers lastly received the chance to see Faye, hear her voice and acquaint themselves along with her and Kratos’ relationship as husband and spouse, her sudden demise has not been explored or answered in both of the 2 video games. Nevertheless, there are a number of hints in the direction of the tip of God of Conflict Ragnarok, which level in the direction of the actual reply behind Faye’s demise, together with a thunderous battle with Aesir in addition to her position in Kratos’ final journey in the direction of godhood.

Word: This text incorporates main spoilers for God of Conflict (2018) and God of Conflict Ragnarok.

Faye’s demise in God of Conflict Ragnarok is surrounded in a thick shroud of thriller, but it surely appears Thor might need one thing to do along with her unlucky demise

Whereas it was by no means explicitly talked about, Faye would possibly’ve died of the injuries she suffered when she fought Thor, the God of Thunder. Faye being a mortal might need additionally contributed to her eventual demise. Nevertheless, there are hints that Thor is the one who was behind her demise.

Throughout the first battle between Kratos and Thor on the frozen Lake of 9, Thor mentions seeing the identical lightning tree earlier than, which was created on account of the conflict between Mjolnir and Leviathan Axe. It was an ideal indication of Thor having fought Faye, who was the unique wielder of the Leviathan Axe, earlier than she handed on the weapon to her husband, Kratos.

In a number of cases all through the story of God of Conflict Ragnarok, Thor mentions how a lot he dislikes the Giants (Jotuns). Whereas preventing Kratos one final time in Asgard, when the Ghost of Sparta bests the God of Thunder, Thor asks Kratos:

“Do not you already know… what I’ve achieved?”

Whereas the phrase may be a reference to Thor’s assault on Jotuns as a complete, it feels way more private, like one thing on the identical degree as Kratos and Atreus killing Thor and Woman Sif’s sons, Magni and Modi.

It’s potential that Faye may have fallen unwell to an unknown ailment, and given her nature as a mortal, she finally perished. However figuring out Faye’s nature as a warrior, somebody who goes toe-to-toe with the Ghost of Sparta himself earlier than taking the damaged God of Conflict below her shelter and heat, it feels anti-climactic that Faye would’ve died to only an atypical sickness.

Being a Jotun, Faye had already foreseen the journey, challenges, and hardships Kratos and Atreus must endure so as to fulfill their future

God of Conflict (2018) begins with Kratos chopping down a tree to make use of the wooden for his late spouse’s funeral pyre. It was not like any of the earlier video games within the collection, symbolizing the large departure that the franchise is headed towards with the Norse saga. From the very begin of the Norse saga, Faye had a distinguished position in influencing the actions of each Kratos and Atreus.

Whereas it wasn’t apparent from the beginning of the sport, by the point Kratos and Atreus reached Jotunheim, it was clear that Freya was with them the entire time, guiding each of them to see to their journey’s finish, and most significantly, for the father-and-son duo to lastly perceive one another, know one another and above all, settle for one another.

Faye’s final targets weren’t restricted to seeing Kratos and Atreus attain the best peak of all realms, however one thing extra, one thing grand

Her historical past as a Jotun, able to catching a glimpse into the long run, got here as a stunning revelation to each Kratos and Atreus, who have been oblivious to Faye’s precise motives. Faye’s intentions weren’t simply relegated to getting the father-and-son duo to Jotunheim, however to finally see Kratos and Atreus develop, and for each of them to achieve their precise locations, not due to what’s foretold in a prophecy, however as a result of that’s what is important.

By the tip of God of Conflict Ragnarok, the father-and-son duo, regardless of going their separate methods, are united in a standard goal, a better goal. On the finish of God of Conflict Ragnarok, Atreus leaves Midgard on his personal to undo Odin’s wrongdoing and hunt down any surviving Giants.

Kratos stayed again with Freya and Mimir to repair the injury precipitated to the realms after Ragnarok, and finally turned a god of “peace”, one who’s worshiped not out of worry, however out of affection and admiration for his actions, one thing Kratos may by no means have imagined, regardless of being born into godhood. That was Faye’s final objective.

God of Conflict Ragnarok is a implausible conclusion to Kratos’ Norse saga, seeing Atreus embracing his position as Loki whereas staying true to his identification as “Atreus”, and Kratos, regardless of all of the issues he did throughout his time in Greece, lastly getting the love of a household, and admiration as a god, is each heart-wrenching and satisfying for any long-time God of Conflict fan.

