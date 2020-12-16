How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Zero Liquid Discharge Market. | Aquatech International LLC, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, GEA Group, U.S. Water Services Inc., Veolia Water Technologies

Zero Liquid Discharge Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Zero Liquid Discharge Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Zero liquid discharge is a treatment process, in this process, all the wastewater is get purified and recycled, which in turn leaves zero discharge towards the end of the water treatment process. The zero liquid discharge process includes reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, evaporation/crystallization, and fractional electro deionization. Zero liquid discharge systems are used in various industries such as semiconductors & electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, energy & power, food & beverages, chemicals & oil, and others.

Market Dynamics

The implementation of stringent rules and regulations by the government of various economies is expected to boost the adoption of zero discharge systems over the forecast period. For instance, in the year 2015, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Government of India, issued guidelines for zero liquid discharge. According to these guidelines, industrial sectors like Sugar, Distilleries, Tanneries, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Dyeing, and Dairy would need special emphasis for enforcement of zero liquid discharge.

Market Opportunity

Growing concerns of disposal brine concentrates into oceans is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players

Disposal brine water concentrates in ocean is a major concerns for governing bodies. It has been found that desalination plants produce more brine water than previously assumed. This, is in turn, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players to develop novel techniques, in order to decrease disposal of brine solutions in oceans. It can be done with innovative techniques such as brine incineration, brine evaporation ponds, and more. For instance, in brine incineration, brine concentrates are mixed with other solid waste and are incinerated to evaporate water. The salts in it remain as residual ash, which is then further managed.

Recovery of valuable minerals and compounds from waste streams is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players

Zero liquid discharge technique can be used for recovering profit-making compounds and minerals from the by-products of waste streams. For instance, ZLD has been found advantageous in recovering sodium chloride and sodium sulfate salts. Moreover, ZLD has been adopted in successfully recovering valuable and saleable minerals in the mining industry, which directly benefits business profits. This, in turn, is expected to pose excellent business opportunities for market players in the near future.

Segment information:

In Global zero liquid discharge market, by application segment, power generation sub segment dominated the global automotive carbon ceramics market in 2019, accounting for 32.2% share in terms of value, followed by oil & gas, respectively.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Keyplayers: Aquatech International LLC, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, GEA Group, U.S. Water Services Inc., Veolia Water Technologies, Oasys Water, Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, Thermax Global, Suez Environnement, 3v Green Eagle S.p.A., ENCON Evaporators, Aquarion AG, Doosan Hydro Technology, and IDE Technologies.

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Taxonomy

Global Zero liquid discharge Market, By Application:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Mining & Metallurgy

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Zero liquid discharge Market, By System Type:

Conventional

Hybrid

