How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Signal Generator Market. | Keysight Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co Kg, National Instruments Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Tektronix Inc.

Signal Generator Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Signal Generator Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

A signal generator is an electronic device, which generates signals that are used for testing, designing, and troubleshooting electronic device. Signal generator produces repeating or non-repeating signals in both, digital or analog formats. Signal generator can provide ‘ideal’ waveforms or it may add known, repeatable amounts, and types of distortion (or errors) to the signal it delivers. Signal generators have different applications in the electronics sector such as measurement verification, characterization, and stress/margin testing. Function and arbitrary waveform generator are the most popular and have high demand in signal generators, across industries. With the advent of computers, flexible, software-enabled, and programmable signal generators have replaced conventional signal generators that were embedded in hardware units.

Signal Generators’ Ability to Provide Stable Wireless Signals for Telecommunication Applications is Driving Growth of the Market

Signal generator are used by various industries such as telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and automotive. Increasing demand for signal generators in telecommunication industry is one of the key factor driving growth of the market of signal generators. This is owing to the fact that signal generators provide high signal purity, create low noise, and give frequency stability in wireless communication networks. Wireless technology has been greatly influenced by signal generators due to the advent of cellular technologies such as 2G, 3G, and 4G that use signal generators for generating signals. Furthermore, signal generators are also used in other mobile technologies such as Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), Global System for Mobile communications (GSM), Long Term Evolution (LTE), and Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) that is tested using ‘real-world’ signals. Increase in budgetary allocations of aerospace and defense industry also acts as one of the major growth drivers of the market of signal generators.

Regional Analysis of Signal Generator Market

On the basis of geography, the global signal generator market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America and Europe are the leading market for signal generators. This is due to high presence of signal generator manufacturers such as Keysight Technologies, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, and Tektronix, Inc., in the regions. Use of signal generators in troubleshooting and repairing electronic devices coupled with increasing usage of electronic devices is expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights, in 2016, the U.S. electronic appliance sales accounted for about US$ 98.78 billion. Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth in signal generator market during the forecast period. This is owing to improving economy in countries such as India and China and increasing development in the telecommunication industries. For instance, according to a report by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India accounted for the second-largest telecom network in the world in March 2016, where urban tele-density stood at 154.01 percent and rural tele-density at 51.37 percent.

Signal Generator Market Keyplayers: Keysight Technologies Inc., Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co Kg, National Instruments Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Tektronix Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, B&K Precision Corporation, Keithley Instruments Inc., Fluke Corporation, Stanford Research Systems, Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Signal Generator Market Taxonomy

On the basis of Product Type

Microwave Signal Generators

Radio Frequency Signal Generators

Arbitrary Waveform Generators

On the basis of Applications

Certification

Designing

Repairing

Testing

Troubleshooting

On the basis of End User

Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Telecommunication

Industrial

Manufacturing

Medical Sector

Automotive

Educational Sector

Others

