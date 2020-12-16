How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Safety and Productivity Solutions Market. | INSIGHT DIRECT (UK) LIMITED, Silicus Technologies, LLC, 360 Safety Solutions LLC, Veriato

Safety and Productivity Solutions Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Safety and Productivity Solutions Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

In the present workplace scenario, it is very important for an organization to focus on its productivity. Increased productivity will reduce the operational cost, production unit and increase output. It contributes to reduction in down-time, proper usage of labor resources, identifying and implementing best practices, organization of work, adoption of new technology and equipment, and reducing wastage.

Productivity software has features such as HR administration, talent management, labor budgeting, workforce tracking, and others, which helps in increasing the productivity of an organization. Productivity solutions are majorly adopted in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI.

Factors Driving Growth of the Global Safety and Productivity Solutions Market

Increasing the focus of organizations on increasing the productivity of an organization, increasing adoption of ERP and analytical solutions, and supportive industrial rules and regulations across the region, are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis of the Global Safety and Productivity Solutions Market

On the basis of region, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

In 2017, North America held dominant position in the safety and productivity solutions market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to growing IT sector in the region. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), over 40% of US$ 5 trillion global IT market is in North America, primarily in the U.S. The industry accounts for US$ 1.8 trillion of the value-added GDP of the U.S., which is over 10% of the national economy and 11.8 million jobs.

Safety and Productivity Solutions Market Keyplayers: INSIGHT DIRECT (UK) LIMITED, Silicus Technologies, LLC, 360 Safety Solutions LLC, Veriato, Ricoh USA, Inc, Office Products Plus, Honeywell International Inc, and others.

Safety and Productivity Solutions Market Taxonomy

On the basis of component, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of deployment type, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

On the basis of enterprise size, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

On the basis of application, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

Sales and Distribution Management

Maintenance & Service

Warehouse Management

Workflow Management

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Oil and Gas

Construction

Others

