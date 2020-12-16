How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System Market. | ABB, Ascenz Solutions Pte Ltd., Aquametro Oil & Marine AG, BOURBON, CMR Group

Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Use “ SANTA2020 ” Code In Precise Requirement And Get FLAT “20 % ” OFF On All CMI Reports

Request FREE For PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2577

It is essential to attain high fuel efficiency as fuel costs contribute to around 50% to 70% of the vessel’s operating costs. This in turn increased demand for fuel monitoring systems. These monitoring systems operate by installing mass flow meters that provide an overview of instant consumption and total consumption of fuel over time. These fuel consumption measurements are displayed on a touch screen that provides an easy overview of fuel consumption.

Market Drivers: Increasing focus on improving energy efficiency of support vessels is driving the market growth

Increasing global warming has led to need for reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, manufacturers are focused on designing fuel efficient support vessels to reduce environmental footprint of harmful emissions. Fuel monitoring system offers real-time data, which helps in the management of vessel operations and speed and reduces fuel consumption and emissions of harmful gases. Moreover, fuel monitoring systems also enable collection and analysis of daily reports and vessel energy efficiency plans for better decision-making and understanding the performance of vessels.

Global Offshore Support Vessel on-Board Fuel Monitoring System Market – Insights

Global offshore support vessel on-board fuel monitoring system market generated revenue of US$ 507.6 million in 2017. By 2026, the offshore support vessel on-board fuel monitoring system market is expected to be valued at US$ 910.2 million, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global offshore support vessel on-board fuel monitoring system market in 2017, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is growing at a substantial rate by implementing subsea processing facilities. Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR) vessels are equipped with an IMO Class II or Class III Dynamic Positioning System and have the latest technology on board. IMR vessels usually have a large deck area and are used to carry auxiliary equipment and containers.

Organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) focuses on climate change control and set standards to meet energy efficiency and reduce fuel consumption requirements in marine sector. This in turn increases demand for fuel monitoring systems in offshore support vessels. IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) has set requirements for ships to monitor and report their fuel consumption. Moreover, organizations such as the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) offers ENVIRO/ENVIRO+ notations to vessels that meet enhanced standards for environmental protection. These factors have led to increasing demand for fuel consumption monitoring systems in the marine sector, which in turn is expected to boost the market growth.

Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System Market Keyplayers: ABB, Ascenz Solutions Pte Ltd., Aquametro Oil & Marine AG, BOURBON, CMR Group, DNV GL, EMA Group (BlueTracker), Emerson Electric Co., Ian-Conrad Bergan, LLC (Bergan Blue), Insatech A/S, Krill Systems, Inc., KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Marorka Ehf., Nautical Control Solutions (FUELTRAX), Navis, Opsealog, Power Instruments Pte Ltd., Royston Limited, The Triscan Group, World Fuel Services Corporation, and Yxney Maritime AS.

Offshore Support Vessel On-board Fuel Monitoring System Market Taxonomy

Global Offshore Support Vessel on-Board Fuel Monitoring System Market, By Vessel Type:

Anchor Handling Towing and Supply Vessel (AHTS)

Seismic Vessel

Platform Supply Vessel (PSV)

Well Intervention Vessel

Diving Support Vessel (DSV)

Inspection, Maintenance and Repair Vessel (IMR)

Remote Operating Vessel (ROV)

Others

Global Offshore Support Vessel on-Board Fuel Monitoring System Market, By Component:

Hardware

Flow Meters



Sensors



Others

Software

Services

Installation



Training, Maintenance & Support



Consulting

Global Offshore Support Vessel on-Board Fuel Monitoring System Market, By Application:

Data Analytics

Performance Optimization

Predictive Maintenance

Use “ SANTA2020 ” Code In Precise Requirement And Get FLAT “20 % ” OFF On All CMI Reports

Ask Discount Before Purchasing @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/2577

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬: “Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market” Mastercard and Pine Labs to expand “pay later” instalment solution to five Southeast Asian markets in early 2021 Source : https://www.fintechf.com “The global “pay later” market is expected to grow from $7.3 billion in 2019 to $33.6 billion in 2027 at an annual rate of more than 21 percent, according to a study by Coherent Market Insights. The market intelligence and consulting group sees Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing region.” What Does Feature Report Occurs? Which are the current proceedings of the most prominent players in the Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market?

What are the various factors that could inhibit the growth of the Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market?

How Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Market Players are Changing Business Strategies to Beat COVID-19 Slowdown?

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com