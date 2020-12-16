How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Heat Pump Market. | Danfoss Group Global, Daikin Industries, Ltd, StiebelEltron Gmbh & Co.KG, Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH

Heat Pump Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Heat Pump Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

A heat pump is a mechanical device that transmits thermal energy from a source to a thermal reservoir. Heat pumps transfer heat energy in the opposite direction of spontaneous heat transfer by absorbing heat from cold space and releasing it a warmer one. Refrigerator and air conditioner are the most commonly known heat pumps. Refrigerator and air conditioner work only on cooling cycle, whereas heat pumps can operate on fully reversible cooling cycle. Increasing demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced devices in heating and cooling applications is expected to boost the demand for heat pumps. Growing demand for eco-friendly devices worldwide is directly proportional to the global heat pumps demand, as heat pumps are very useful in reducing CO2 emission.

Market Dynamics

Heat pumps require low operation and maintenance cost, which is the major factor boosting its demand. Moreover, growing demand for heat pumps for residential application and significant contribution of heat pump technology in reducing carbon emissions is a major factor that is expected to boost the growth of heat pump market globally. Significant growth of construction industry combined with growing implementation of strict regulatory policies by governments, especially in China, South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. are expected to boost the demand for heat pumps for residential application. Moreover, subsidies on purchase of heat pumps provided by the government, tax credit schemes and increasing use of energy are expected to boost the market.

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for CO2 refrigerant heat pumps is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players

CO2 refrigerant heat pumps offer significant growth opportunity for heat pumps manufacturers.CO2 refrigerant heat pumps are eco-friendly, low cost, and offer easy recyclability. Moreover, CO2 heat pumps are widely preferred in Europe and Japan due to excellent qualities offered such as zero ozone depletion and low global warming potential. CO2 refrigerant pumps find applications in air-source heat pumps, since it has lower installation cost than ground source heat pumps for residential water heating application.

High demand for heat pumps from emerging economies is expected to present significant growth opportunity

Heat pumps have witnessed significant demand from emerging market, especially APEJ countries such as India, China, Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Eco-friendly heat pumps are also expected to witness lucrative demand from these countries in the near future, which in turn, is expected to pose significant growth opportunity for market players during the forecast period. In India, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa and ASEAN countries, heat pumps are used in industrial or commercial sectors and to a small extent in residential sector, therefore market penetration for heat pumps in these countries is low. This provides opportunities for heat pumps suppliers to optimize their profit margins.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused product launch, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Daikin Industries Limited showcased its advanced and commercial HVAC equipment for providing superior air to consumers.

Major market players are involved in product launch, in order to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2019, Viessmenn introduced two new air source heat pumps namely Vitocal 222-A and Vitocal 200-A.

Heat Pump Market Keyplayers: Danfoss Group Global, Daikin Industries, Ltd, StiebelEltron Gmbh & Co.KG, Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, NIBE Global Group, Thermsaver Inc., Glen Dimplex Group, Viessmann Group, Mitsubishi Electric, Corporation, and Enertech Group Ltd.

Heat Pump Market Taxonomy

Global Heat pump Market, By Type

Air-water Heat Pump

Air-air Heat Pump

Ground Source Heat Pump

Hybrid Heat Pump

Global Heat pump Market, By Power Source:

Electric

Others (Gas Driven)

Global Heat pump Market, By End User:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global Heat pump Market, By Refrigerants:

HFC

CO2

Ammonia

Hydrocarbon

Others

