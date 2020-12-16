How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Data Analytics Outsourcing Market. | Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Fractal Analytics Inc., Genpact Ltd

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Data Analytics Outsourcing Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Data analysis can be defined as the process of collecting, inspecting, and evaluating data, in order to take proper business decisions. Data analytics provides in-depth analysis of the collected data to drive the business growth. Data analytics outsourcing is defined as business model under, which a company or organization hires a third party data analytics agency or service provider. The service provider takes care of companies’ infrastructure set-up and support, data management and data analysis, and offers meaningful insight related to sales, marketing and other by analyzing the company data.

Data Analytics Outsourcing is Ready-To-Go Service, Owing To Which Organizations Are Adopting This Service to Reduce Cost and Time of Company

Data analysis is a complicated process where data analysts gathers data from various sources, analyzes the data, find facts and figures of the gathered data, review those facts and figures, and finally conclude with possible solution. Moreover, to carry out all this process companies require a team of data analysts, who are well skilled and with proper knowledge of data analytics. Furthermore to install this whole setup, company needs to spend large amount and time on this team of data professionals. Thus, the companies prefer hiring third party data analytics outsourcing service providers to reduce cost and time of company.

Increasing Adoption Of Data Analytics Outsourcing Owing To Increase In Data Generated By Organization Is Expected To Drive The Market Growth Over Forecast Period.

Data analytics outsourcing market is majorly driven by increasing data generated by organization and users, owing to the increasing number of connected devices usage on a daily basis, which has led to huge amount of data generation in the form of text and voice data. To analyze and manage such huge data, company need to install data analysis tools for analyzing, organizing, and visualizing data. Moreover, to store this huge data companies require high cost on data storage.

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Keyplayers: Accenture PLC, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Fractal Analytics Inc., Genpact Ltd, Trianz, ZS Associates Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Opera Solutions, LLC, Associates, Inc, and International Business Machine Corporation.

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Taxonomy

On the basis of type, the global data analytics outsourcing market is segmented into

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

On the basis of application, the global data analytics outsourcing market is segmented into

Sales Analytics

CRM analytics

Marketing Analytics

Finance & Risk Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global data analytics outsourcing market is segmented into

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive & Transportation

Others

On the basis of region, the global data analytics outsourcing market is segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

