How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Autonomous Vegetable Weeding Robots Market. | Naïo Technologies, ecoRobotix Ltd, FarmWise, Franklin Robotics, Deepfield Robotics (Bosch)

Autonomous Vegetable Weeding Robots Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Autonomous Vegetable Weeding Robots Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Robots are gaining traction in the agriculture sector due to increase in adoption of advanced technologies that will provide farmers with high precision tools and will assist them in effective farming of crops and vegetables. Several tools and technologies were introduced in the market for daily farming activities such as planting, fertilizing, harvesting, and weeding. One of the latest robotic technologies introduced in the agriculture industry is autonomous vegetable weeding robots. These weeding robots assist farmers in killing the weeds and reduce the usage of herbicides that will allow larger plants to grow. Weeds are the unwanted plants that have an adverse effect on desired vegetation and create an issue in farming. Weeds create huge loss as compared to other agricultural pest category.

Increasing demand for agricultural robots for large scale farming is one of the major factor driving growth of the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots market

Autonomous vegetable weeding robots come with various sensing or detection technologies such as remote sensing, machine vision, and spectral analysis. The adoption of these sensing technologies are expected to boost growth of the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots market during the forecast period. Several factors are influencing growth of the market such as increasing demand for food production globally and rising need for precision agriculture. According to United Nations studies, the food production should be doubled by 2050 due to the increase in global population from 7.3 billion in 2015 to 9.7 Billion by 2050. The shortage of labors is one of the major factors driving the demand for autonomous vegetable weeding robots.

Global Autonomous Vegetable Weeding Robots Market: Regional Insights

The regional segmentation of the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots market is based on six regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots, owing to presence of large number of agriculture robots manufacturers such as FarmWise, Naïo Technologies, and Blue River Technology in the region. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market in the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots, owing to huge investments in research and development activities by government on agricultural robots in the region.

Global Autonomous Vegetable Weeding Robots Market: Key Developments

In September 2019, FarmWise raised US$ 14.5 million in Series A funding round, which was led by Calibrate Ventures. Through this funding, FarmWise is expected to develop advanced farming robot systems that will assist farmers in weeding.

In March 2019, FarmWise, a Silicon Valley-based farm equipment provider, partnered with Roush Industries, which is a retrofitting Ford Mustangs provider. Through this partnership, Roush industries will build 12 autonomous weeding robots for FarmWise that will provide this robots to farmers in order to reduce herbicides usage as well as labor costs.

In December 2018, FarmWise, an agricultural technology startup, introduced autonomous vegetable weeder, in order to assist farmers in growing crops by reducing the use of herbicides and labor cost.

Autonomous Vegetable Weeding Robots Market Keyplayers: Naïo Technologies, ecoRobotix Ltd, FarmWise, Franklin Robotics, Deepfield Robotics (Bosch), Carré, Blue River Technology (John Deere), Energreen, SwarmFarm Robotics, Small Robot Company, Ibex Automation, and Kress.

Autonomous Vegetable Weeding Robots Market Taxonomy

On the basis of automation type, the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots market is classified into:

Fully Autonomous

Semi-autonomous

On the basis of sensing technologies, the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots market is classified into:

Machine Vision

Spectral Analysis

Remote Sensing

On the basis of application, the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots market is classified into:

Small Farms

Large Scale Farms

On the basis of regions, the global autonomous vegetable weeding robots market is classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

