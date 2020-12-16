How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market. | Cummins Filtration Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, K&N Engineering Inc.

Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Market Overview

Automotive cabin AC filter is a component that filters out dangerous floating particles namely exhaust particles, dust, and foul smell from entering the automobile cabin environment via ventilation and heat system. The primary objective of the filter is to maintain quality of air within the cabin of the vehicle. Moreover, it minimizes wear and tear of the vehicle’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. On the basis of filter type, the market is segmented into particulate, electrostatic, and charcoal. On the basis of vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger cars, LCV, and HCV. Furthermore, on the basis of sales channel, it is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

Automotive cabin AC filter is a component, which is used to filter out the harmful airborne particles such as dust, exhaust particles and also foul odor from entering the automobile cabin environment through the heat and ventilation system. The filter maintains quality of air within the cabin of the vehicle. They are often rectangular or nearly square in shape and acts as a barrier to trap dust, pollen, leaves and other debris, which helps in reducing the flow of chemically contaminated air which passes into the ventilation and air conditioning system. Cabin air filters in vehicles are generally attached to the glove box or are placed under the vehicle’s dashboard. Automobile filter manufacturers are focusing on producing multi-layer air filters with highest filtration capacity to trap and remove smallest particles.

Market Dynamics

Demand for automotive cabin AC filter is increasing globally, as automotive sales are gaining traction across the globe. For instance, according to the statistics published by Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), global automobile production is growing at a rate of around 2% annually. Furthermore, the global automobile production stood at 96.75 million units in 2018, comprising of both passenger and commercial vehicles. Increasing demand for vehicles is driving the automobile manufacturers to improve production output to fulfill the demand for cabin AC filters, thereby positively influencing the global automobile cabin AC filter market.

Market Opportunity

Refurbishing of older vehicles with cabin AC filter is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunity for market players

Although vehicles produced post 1990 are fitted with cabin AC filter, older vehicles are still equipped with conventional HVAC system. However, consumers are increasingly become aware of negative effects of air pollution of human body. Thus, such cars are being refurbished with cabin AC filters, with demand for customized cabin AC filters in their respective HVAC systems. This, in turn, is expected to pose lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for vehicles in emerging economies is expected to pose significant growth opportunities for market players in the near future

Growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and improving living standard have accelerated demand for vehicles emerging economies such as South Africa, China, Japan, and India. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in 2018, total automobiles sales accounted for 24,981,312 units, which increased to 26,267,783 units in 2019. Growing vehicle sales is boosting the demand for cabin AC filters, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunity for market players during the forecast period.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on product launch, in order to gain competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Sogefi SpA showcased its new filtration systems namely Fuel Filter made from recycled airbags and Independent Aftermarket (IAM) – as the new cabin air filter range: Cabin3Tech+ at Equip Auto, Paris, France.

Major market players are involved in product launch, in order to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2019, K&N Engineering Inc. launched new cabin filter VF2067 that is specified for Maserati cars.

Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market Keyplayers: Cummins Filtration Inc., Denso Corporation, Donaldson Company Inc., Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, K&N Engineering Inc., Lydall Inc., Mahle GmbH, Mann+Hummel, PARKER HANNIFIN

Automotive Cabin AC Filter Market Taxonomy

Global Automotive cabin AC filter Market, By Filter Type:

Particulate

Electrostatic

Charcoal

Global Automotive cabin AC filter Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

Global Automotive cabin AC filter Market, By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

