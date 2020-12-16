How Covid-19 Impact Could Open The Door For Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market. | AbleNet, Inc., Access Ingenuity, Adaptivation, Inc.

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market 2020-2027

In this report, we analyze the Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2020-2027. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2020-2027. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2020-2027.

Assistive technology can be defined as combination of hardware and software, which are used by people with disabilities to perform tasks such as walking, reading, writing, and others. Assistive technology is a broad term, which includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for the people with disabilities. Assistive technology aids visual impaired people to read printed material or surf the web using assistive technology devices such as screen readers, screen magnifiers, and others.

Increasing population with visual impairment, owing to refractive error, cataract, geriatric, and other health related issues is expected to drive the market growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), old age is one of the main reason that affects vision of the individuals, hence rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase demand for assistive technologies devices for visually impaired people, which in turn is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the report published by the United Nation (UN), the global population of age 60 and above was around 962 million in 2017, and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Moreover, large number of visual impaired population and untapped market across the globe is also expected to drive demand for assistive technology over the forecast period. For instance, according to October 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) report, globally around 2.2 billion people suffered from vision impairment or blindness of which, only 5-15% of the population had access to assistive devices and technologies in many low-income and middle-income countries.

Government Initiatives and Technological Advancements in Field of Assistive Devices for Impaired Vision

Assistive technology device manufacturers are focusing on developing new assistive technologies for visually impaired people. Technology-based companies such as google, apple, and others are focused on developing assistive technologies such as speech to text and voice assistance, which could help people with impaired vision to perform their daily tasks with ease, this is expected to drive demand for assistive technologies over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Google LLC announced about its 2nd generation google assistance with increased speed. This new assistive technology will help visually impaired people to receive information through voice assistance and can aid visually impaired people to reach their destination via google map using google assistance.

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Keyplayers: AbleNet, Inc., Access Ingenuity, Adaptivation, Inc., Amedia Corporation, American Thermoform, Cambium Learning, Dolphin Computer Access Ltd., HumanWare Group, LVI Low Vision International, and VFO.

Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented into

Educational Devices & Software Braille Duplicators and Writers Braille Computers Mathematical & Science Devices Reading Machines Others

Mobility Devices Canes Others

Low Vision Devices Smart Glasses VTS Link Magnifying Lenses Others

Others

On the basis of end use, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is segmented into

Blind Schools

Enterprises & Social Organizations

Personal Use

Hospitals

Others

