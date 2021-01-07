How COVID-19 have affected analyst consensus sales forecasts for previously forecasted Drugs
This report contains a summary of the analyst consensus forecasts available in the GlobalData Pharma Intelligence Center Drug Sales and Analyst Consensus Database for the Indication COVID-19. Currently there are 23 drugs indicated for COVID-19 which have analyst consensus forecasts available.
Scope of this Report-
– This report gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. 16 figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends in COVID sales forecasts and company pipelines. This report is required reading for –
– Investors that want to understand how COVID-19 has impacted Drug Revenues in the biopharmaceutical industry as well as identifying companies to invest in
– Companies that are interested in entering the COVID-19 disease space
– Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking for partnership opportunities in the COVID-19 disease space
Reasons to Buy this Report-
– Analysis of COVID-19 analyst consensus sales forecasts
– Overview of Pipeline portfolio of companies involved in COVID-19 disease space
– Detailed Analysis of how COVID-19 have affected analyst consensus sales forecasts for previously forecasted Drugs
Table of Contents in this Report-
Executive Summary
COVID-19 Global Analyst Consensus
COVID-19 Prophylactic Vaccines with Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast
COVID-19 Therapeutic Drugs with Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast
COVID-19 Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast
Top Three COVID-19 Drugs with Peak Forecast: Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast
COVID-19 Prophylactic Vaccines and Therapeutic Drugs: Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecasts
COVID-19 Prophylactic Vaccines Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast
COVID-19 Therapeutic Drugs Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast
BioNTech SE
Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -BNT-162
Percentage Change from Q3 to Q4 2020 Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -BNT-162
Moderna
Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -mRNA-1273
Percentage Change from Q3 to Q4 2020 Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -mRNA-1273
Novavax Inc
Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -NVX-CoV2373
Percentage Change from Q3 to Q4 2020 Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -NVX-CoV2373
CanSino Biologics
Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -COVID-19 vaccine
Percentage Change from Q2 to Q3 2020 Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -COVID-19 Vaccine
Gilead Sciences
Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast -remdesivir
Percentage Change from Q3 to Q4 2020 Global Analyst Consensus Sales Forecast-remdesivir
Key Findings
Appendix
Abbreviations
Methodology
