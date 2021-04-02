How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Electric Motor Market : Opportunities, Demand and Trends

The adoption of electric vehicles has been increasing rapidly across the globe. As the awareness regarding negative impact of conventional ICE-based vehicles is increasing, people are widely opting for electric vehicles. Unlike ICE vehicles, electric vehicles run on electricity and therefore doesn’t cause as much harm to the environment.

Due to surging levels of pollution all over the globe, the need for curbing greenhouse gas emissions is increasing by every passing day. Electric vehicles can be of great help in this regard, which is why their adoption is increasing. A major component of an electric vehicle is an electric motor, therefore, their demand is also increasing with the rising adoption of electric vehicles.

The global electric motor market is projected to attain a revenue of $195.2 billion in 2030, increasing from $118.2 billion in 2019, progressing at a 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030), according to a research conducted by P&S Intelligence. The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the largest electric motor market in the past, owing to the swift industrialization and rising adoption of HVAC equipment and electric vehicles in China and India.

