How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Certificate Authority Market : Opportunities, Demand and Trends

The certificate authority market is projected to generate a revenue of $285.7 million by 2030, increasing from $81.7 million in 2019, advancing at a 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is divided into service and certificate type, on the basis of component. Between the two, the certificate type division accounted for the larger share of the market in the past, as digital-certificate-based authentication offers online data privacy.

Different certificate types are user/client authentication certificate, code signing certificate, secure email certificate, and SSL certificate. In terms of end user, the market is divided into travel & hospitality, retail & consumer goods, education, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, and government. Out of these, the BFSI category held the major share of the market in the past. Credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions are the key targets for various scams and phishing attacks.

As a rise is being witnessed in social engineering incidents and phishing incidents, the industry is widely focusing on enhancing online transaction security. Geographically, North America held the major share of the certificate authority market during the historical period (2014–2019), which can be majorly attributed to the presence of a large number of established players and stringent compliance standards and data security regulations.

