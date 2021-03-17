How Corona Crisis Will Effect The Server Virtualization Market Supply And Demand Chain?

“

Market Snapshot

Global Server Virtualization Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.22% to surpass USD 9,907.87 Million during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Server virtualization is the method of separating a physical server into multiple unique and isolated virtual servers through a software application. It is used to hide server resources from server users. It has various beneficial properties such as higher server ability, Cheaper operating costs, removes server complexity, enhances application performance, and quick deployment of workload. It uses the technique of advancements in Software-Defined Data center (SDDC) it provides single software to manage the virtual resources.

The global server virtualization market is estimated to register the highest growth owing to the largest market value of USD 6,560.00 Million in 2019. The global market growth is attributed to the increased delivery speed, enhanced efficiency. Hyper-converged infrastructure gives various advantages and is adopted by many organizations worldwide. HCI merges computing and storage infrastructures to manage with a single user interface and achieve easy deployment. The manual steps of deploying the networking and storage infrastructure are thus eliminated. Additionally, it's designed to be administered only by virtualization or cloud administrators. It removes the necessity for workers with specialized hardware skills in storage, computes, or networking. Furthermore, HCI scales incrementally and is meant for a pay-as-you-go cost model. Thus, the enterprises also are ready to hamper their expenses. HCI reduces the enterprise’s CAPEX by employing a scale-up/scale-out architecture that needs only industry-standard x86 servers, not expensive, purpose-built networking. This growing demand for hyper-converged integrated systems is predicted to fuel the expansion of the server virtualization market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Server Virtualization Market are VMware, Oracle, Red Hat, Citrix, Microsoft, Google LLC, I2K2 Networks, PCS, Huawei, and Proxmox Servers Solutions GmbH.

Market Segmentation

The Global Server Virtualization Market has been classified into Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, and Verticals

Based on component type the market has been segmented into Hardware, Hypervisor, and Services. In terms of Deployment Mode, the global On-Premises and Cloud.

Based on organization size the global Server Virtualization Market has been categorized into Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) and Large Enterprise. The Vertical segment classifies the market into BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Global Server Virtualization Market has been studied across five major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to contribute the largest shares of the server virtualization market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the rapidly expanding region in the server virtualization market owing to the profitable services offered, such as converting physical servers into virtual servers, thus reducing the number of physical servers and achieving huge savings in power and cooling costs. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest markets for the IT & telecom industry, followed by electronics and semiconductors, manufacturing, automotive, and BFSI.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Server Virtualization Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Server Virtualization Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Server Virtualization will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Thank You.”