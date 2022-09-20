CEO and Founder of Focal Point.

Like the infamous scene from Ron Howard’s 1995 classic, Apollo 13, the Covid-19 pandemic left corporations spinning out of control and executive leadership saying, “Houston, we have a problem.” In an effort to course correct and adapt to their new environment, digital transformation seemed to happen at the speed of light.

Part of that rapid digital transformation was a redistribution of the costs of physical overhead to software and digital infrastructure. But because most of these changes happened out of necessity, leaders are only beginning to narrow in on the ROI of their software investments, and for many, knowing which digital tools to shed—and the right time to do it—can be a challenge.

In a physical office space, it is easier to calculate the ROI on shared luxuries. For example, it is easy to measure how many desks can you fit in your 1,000-square-foot office or how many cups of cold brew you need to drink to justify the monthly amenity fee. But equally important is understanding the ROI on your enterprise software investment and what simple changes you can make to improve that ROI.

Before you make changes to your tech stack, you should be able to answer the following questions:

• Do you know how to calculate the ROI? When measuring the success of your software, intangibles like productivity and employee satisfaction are difficult to measure against improved efficiency and bottom-line impact. To start, evaluate your software tools by looking at the user count, how your teams are taking advantage of its features and how your organization would operate without it. Combined with available numerical data, you can evaluate the investment value.

• When do you reach economies of scale? Especially true for SMBs that need custom software capabilities, the overhead for an enterprise package can be burdensome. When buying or renewing, consider how many people you will need to reach economies of scale. Perhaps it makes sense to defer the purchase to the next quarter or next year.

• What purpose is each of your software tools serving? Looking closely at each of your tools—especially when they are used primarily by a single team or contained to one business function—can help determine where you may have overlap. According to Blissfully’s SaaS Trends Report, enterprises have, on average, 7.6 duplicate apps and 7.1 orphaned subscriptions. Like media and entertainment, food, and exercise subscriptions in our personal lives that go underutilized but are still charging our credit card, sometimes our SaaS needs a cleanup.

Once you understand what technology tools are necessary (or at least worth keeping around for the next quarter), commit to making the most of the tech you’re investing in. Passive management of your tech stack will almost certainly result in a negative ROI, especially for those companies looking to scale. Taking an active role in your organization’s software management can look like this:

1. Take advantage of partner programs. Most, if not all, of the major software companies offer a robust partner program that allows you to integrate your smaller software tools into your existing processes. Say you are a HubSpot CRM customer that runs a midsized e-commerce website. You host your site on Shopify and run your customer service through Zendesk. By linking your apps together, you maximize the utility of all three and eliminate silos. Before you commit to any new software, check how well it works with the tools you already use.

2. Regularly check in with your customer service representative and prioritize on-demand support. When evaluating competing software, think about each one’s customer service offering. A good customer service agent knows the ins and outs of the software and can help your team optimize the way you use the product. Pro tip: Schedule quarterly meetings with your account manager to make sure you are getting the most out of your investment.

3. Look for software that helps activate and unify existing data that are enabled through basic data layers. There is no argument that the companies with rich data insights outperform their competitors when it comes to understanding their customers, optimizing their processes and anticipating problems. There are a lot of good and necessary software solutions that provide fundamental data connectivity. In our world of procurement, that is software that connects AP/AR, vendors, etc. What’s often needed is software that sits atop that base layer to truly activate the data for strategic decision-making that enables top- and bottom-line growth.

4. Don’t dismiss the importance of proper training. The first and most obvious way to get a high ROI on your software investments is to use it to the fullest extent of its capabilities. However, this can be difficult without proper and thorough training. As you onboard new software tools, refrain from taking a “learn as you go” approach and block out adequate time for you and your teams to learn the ins and outs of the product. Even better, practice implementing the technology using hypothetical scenarios that mimic everyday workflow.

5. Remove silos by creating a process for purchasing and establishing software ownership. Depending on the size of your organization and how quickly your software needs have changed, you may not have a uniform process for purchasing and implementing new tools. Again, to avoid duplicate or orphaned apps, establish an organizationwide process for welcoming new tech into your stack.

Building out your tech stack is an active and ongoing process. Maximizing your ROI takes near-constant management, but like any budget, once you understand where you’re spending, you can trim the fat.

To maximize the ROI on your investment for the long haul, make sure you have the personnel infrastructure to support the maintenance of your SaaS. Regular audits of the tools at your disposal ensure that you don’t have duplicates, especially across business functions. Work to understand the limitations of your software’s customizability and prioritize software that offers prescriptive analytics. Finally, as the leader of your organization’s tech stack management, welcome feedback and be flexible as your team’s needs evolve.

