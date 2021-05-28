How big is the Post Production Market? in 2018-2026?

The global post production market will be negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a latest report published by Research Dive, the post production market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $25,463.6 million by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 5.7%. Even though the market is declining during the coronavirus outbreak, the recovery is estimated to be in Q1/Q2 of 2023.

The latest Research Dive report presents in-depth insights on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the current and future growth of the global industry, by analyzing important factors such as key drivers and limitations, newest trends and advances, regional market circumstances, and size and scope of the market in the course of the pandemic. The report also states that the COVID-19 pandemic has declined the market growth.

Factors Affecting the Market in the Covid-19 Pandemic

The post production market has gone down due to lockdowns across the globe and the movie production facing a halt in several countries. Moreover, many top movie making studios have invested in the market and there are numerous pending revenues. Such factors are responsible for the market decline in the Covid-19 crises.

Key Highlights of the Market:

1. The likely CAGR of the post production market, as predicted prior to the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 4.4% in the forecast period.

2. The post production industry CAGR worldwide, as estimated after the commencement of the new coronavirus mayhem, is expected to be 5.7% in the forecast time period.

3. The market size of the post production industry in 2020, as expected before the COVID-19 crises began, was $18,237.9 million.

4. The present size of the post production market in 2020, after enduring the COVID-19 outbreak, is $8,207.1 million.

Strategies Applied During the Covid-19 Pandemic

The production houses have postponed the release dates of the movies, work on 3D effects, and graphics. For instance, the Walt Disney Studios has forwarded the release dates for ‘Doctor Strange in the Metauniverse of Madness’. Apart from this, renting of new movies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu is also being thought of; however, it might have negative impact if the Covid-19 situation improves in the upcoming months.

The Market Situation in the Post-Covid-19 Scenario

The film industry came to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and has significantly affected the revenue generation. Several workers and small and medium enterprises are affected globally as they are directly or indirectly dependent upon the production houses for money. Nevertheless, the market is anticipated to rise and recover in Q1/Q2 of 2023.

Top Key Market Players

1. Sony Corp.

2. Eros International Plc.

3. Comcast Corp.

4. MGM Holdings Inc.

5. The Walt Disney Co.

6. Prime Focus Ltd.

7. AT&T Inc.

8. Netflix Inc.

9. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

10. Viacom Inc.

Reference Link: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/195/post-production-market

