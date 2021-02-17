How Automotive Camera Market Worth to Reach $24,092 Million, Globally, by 2025 | Key Player – Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Aptiv PLC, Stonkam Co., Ltd., Mobileye N.V., Autoliv Inc

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Global Automotive Camera Market by Application, Technology, and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the global automotive camera market was valued at $11,401.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $24,092.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.70% from 2018 to 2025.

Presently, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. In 2017, U.S. dominated the North America market and Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in the Asia-Pacific region, China currently dominates the market.

Rise in demand for passenger vehicles coupled with safety & security concerns among consumers and increase in number of road fatalities drive the growth of the global automotive camera market considerably. In addition, rise in trend of installing advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and legislations mandating installation of cameras in vehicles are anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. However, high installation cost of the cameras is one of the major restraints of the market.

The global automotive backup camera market is segmented into position, vehicle type, sales channel and region. Based on position, the market is divided into surface mounted, flush mounted and license mounted segments. The surface mounted segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, holding more than two-fifth of the global automotive backup camera market share. In addition the segment is estimated to maintain its lead status by registering the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. However, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest share in 2018, contributing to around three fourths of the total market share.

Key Findings of the Automotive Camera Market :

On the basis of application, the adaptive cruise control system segment led the global automotive camera market in the year 2017.

The North America region held the majority of market share in 2017.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment has been dominating the global automotive camera market in the year 2017. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

