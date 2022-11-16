How And When To Preload ‘Warzone 2’ Plus File Size On Xbox, PlayStation And PC — Launch Details

Warzone 2 Credit score: Activision

Warzone 2 is sort of right here, together with the beginning of Name Of Obligation: Trendy Warfare II Season 1, the addition of the brand new DMZ mode and a plethora of recent content material to dive into.

The brand new free-to-play Name Of Obligation Battle Royale comes with the brand new Al Mazrah map, a model new Battle Move and overhauled sport techniques together with 2v2 Gulag matches, all-new Purchase Stations and a collapsing circle that may break into two or three smaller circles.

Pre-loading for Warzone 2 has now begun on Xbox One, Xbox Collection X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC by way of Battle.web and Steam. I’ve examined preloading and run into just a few snags which I’m at present engaged on with Activision. Mainly, head to your platform’s storefront and seek for Warzone 2. When it pops up it is best to have the ability to merely press the pre-load button and start the set up.

Nevertheless, the snags I’ve run into embrace:

On Steam, after I press pre-load it merely launches Trendy Warfare II. It could possibly be that this implies the sport is already pre-loaded. I’m undecided!

On PlayStation 5, after I seek for Warzone 2 it doesn’t seem. Trendy Warfare II seems, as do some packs for the unique Warzone, however no Warzone 2.

Nevertheless, you may go to this hyperlink which can take you to the Warzone 2 web site the place you may decide your platform of alternative and add the sport to your library (theoretically this could work!) As an example, this hyperlink takes me on to the PlayStation model of the sport and offers me the choice so as to add to my library.

Once I adopted the steps from that hyperlink I found that on PlayStation, Warzone 2 is exhibiting up as Trendy Warfare II. There is no such thing as a separate sport or icon or web page for it. I used to be in a position to preload, however I can’t inform if it’s preloading the whole Trendy Warfare II sport (which I don’t personal on PlayStation!) or simply Warzone. The file dimension is 38.6 GB, nevertheless. Extra on that in a second.

Talking of file sizes, how a lot area does Warzone 2 require?

I’m making an attempt to get a affirmation on obtain dimension from Activision, however proper now I’m seeing conflicting stories. As an example, many shops are reporting that Warzone 2 will take up 115 GB on Xbox and PlayStation, however after I pre-loaded the sport on my Xbox Collection X right here’s the display screen I get after I go to handle sport:

As you may see, right here I present Warzone 2 taking on a measly 6.2 GB. The full footprint of Trendy Warfare II’s marketing campaign, Co-Op, Multiplayer and Warzone 2 is below 50 GB.

In the meantime, I used to be in a position to see the pre-load dimension on Battle.web. I’ve Trendy Warfare II put in on Steam and on the Warzone 2 web page it says you want 125 GB of area in your machine to put in the sport. Nevertheless, in Battle.web, pre-loading requires simply 17.4 GB:

If Warzone 2 is simply 6.2 GB on Xbox and 17.4 GB on Battle.web I can’t think about it’s 38.6 GB on PlayStation, which suggests to me that there’s some ‘base’ sport that features information for each Trendy Warfare II and Warzone 2, and that’s additionally being put in on my PlayStation 5 (the place I actually don’t have all that a lot area! I’m simply doing this for science!)

It’s attainable that that is simply the preliminary preload dimension, and there may be one other massive replace on the best way that may require far more exhausting drive area. I’ve requested for clarification and can replace this submit after I discover out extra.

All of which is to say, we now have restricted info at the moment however the precise preload isn’t that massive so far as I can inform, starting from 6.2 GB on Xbox to 17.4 GB on PC and 38.6 GB on PlayStation, although it’s doubtless smaller there if you have already got Trendy Warfare II put in.

Oh, and proper now my Steam set up of Trendy Warfare II—presumably with Warzone 2 pre-loaded—is 55.45 GB. I consider it was about 30 GB at launch. So it’s attainable that on Steam the Warzone 2 replace was round 25 GB however I’m not fully certain as updates between launch and now may affect the bottom set up dimension.

Mysteries abound! See you within the Warzone this Wednesday! If all of it goes in accordance with plan and doesn’t crash on us continuously, that’s!

Replace: I used to be compelled to restart my sport this night at round 8:30 pm MT for a reasonably sizable replace of round 34 GB (on Steam). This implies to me that the smaller preload replace from yesterday was solely a small chunk of the whole factor.

The brand new replace hasn’t modified something that I can see in Trendy Warfare II itself. The Battle Move and Retailer are nonetheless locked. Nevertheless, it has added a brand new essential launcher display screen with the choice to decide on between Trendy Warfare II, Warzone: DMZ (Beta) and Warzone: Battle Royale.

Edit: In keeping with my associates on Xbox, tonight’s replace is roughly 68 GB. So be sure you replace ASAP!

In the event you hover over MWII it seems to be like this:

Hover over DMZ:

And hover over Warzone 2.0:

As you may see, it’s a a lot cleaner interface than the earlier Warzone/Trendy Warfare integration. Hopefully it’s not a complete catastrophe that breaks Trendy Warfare II the best way Warzone 1 broke Trendy Warfare 2019. Even by the top of these video games’ run, any time my squad would finish a MW match, no less than one or two gamers would get kicked into the WZ foyer. Very irritating!

We’ll see if there are any adjustments to the interface tomorrow morning when the sport launches. I’m nonetheless hoping for some severe overhauls to the menus. Whereas I just like the clear presentation, navigating menus is cumbersome, and bizarre glitches like getting kicked out of no matter you’re doing when a celebration chief begins a match (and many others. and many others. and many others.) lavatory down the expertise fairly significantly.

New Battle Move

Activision has additionally launched a brand new trailer and details about the Season 1 Battle Move, which is cross-progression throughout Warzone 2.0 and Trendy Warfare II. You may watch the brand new trailer right here:

In keeping with the Name Of Obligation weblog submit:

The bottom Battle Move contains 20 free gadgets. Improve to obtain entry to all 100+ gadgets, or get the Battle Move Bundle to get an instantaneous 20 Battle Token Tier Skips — 25 when you’re on PlayStation® 4 or 5 — to get a head begin on unlocking these rewards. Those that have the Vault Version of Name of Obligation®: Trendy Warfare® II also can use their free Battle Move and Battle Token Tier Skips as properly.

As an alternative of a linear 100 tiers to unlock, gamers will now unlock sectors as they progress. The Battle Move truly seems to be like some type of board sport or turn-based technique sport. (I’d truly like to see an XCOM-style Name Of Obligation turn-based techniques sport for what it’s value).

I’ll have tons extra Warzone 2.0 and Trendy Warfare II Season 1 protection tomorrow and within the coming days right here on this weblog, so keep tuned and observe me right here and on on Twitter or Fb. See you within the WARZONE!