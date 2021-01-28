How Advance Agro Change to Next generation Farming?

The advanced farming market caters to agriculture-based activities through the utilization of connected and advanced information technologies for the analysis, monitoring, identifying and controlling the field operations to maximize the yield and ensure profitability. Moreover, optimum utilization of the available resources that include light, water, space, energy, and costs associated with the maintenance form the primary factors that are expected to drive overall demand.

Advanced farming systems will increase yield production and will also result in better crop quality. This will in turn drive growth of the global advanced farming market, specifically in the countries with unfavourable natural climate and densely populated that include the U.S., Western Europe, China, India, and few other economies.

Global Advanced Farming Market Key Players:-

Major players operating in the global advanced farming market include John Deere & Company, Raven Industries, Inc., AGCO Corp., AgJunction Inc., Trimble Inc., Cisco Systems, IBM Corp., Smart Fertilizer Management, Blue River Technology, Microsoft Corp., Intel Corporation, ThingWorx, and Growing Smart among others. The market is characterized by moderately fragmented share with large number of regional players dominating the regional share. Moreover, in the recent past, the market has witnessed increased emergence of startups to capitalize on the existing opportunities. For instance, The Climate Corp, Solum, Soil IQ, and SmartGardener are among the few of the players that have gained significant interests of the industry participants.

Precision Agriculture:

Precision agriculture (PA), satellite farming or site specific crop management (SSCM) is a farming management concept based on observing, measuring and responding to inter and intra-field variability in crops. The goal of precision agriculture research is to define a decision support system (DSS) for whole farm management with the goal of optimizing returns on inputs while preserving resource

Intensive Agriculture:

Intensive agriculture, also known as intensive farming (as opposed to extensive farming) and industrial agriculture, is a type of agriculture, both of crop plants and of animals, with higher levels of input and output per cubic unit of agricultural land area. It is characterized by a low fallow ratio, higher use of inputs such as capital and labour, and higher crop yields per unit land area.

Global Advanced Farming Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of technology classified into:

Variable-rate Technology (VRT)

High precision positioning systems

Automated steering systems

Remote sensing

Integrated electronic communication

Others

On the basis of deployment mode, classified into:

Cloud

On-premises

On the basis of services, classified into:

Integration

Maintenance

Consulting & Training

On the basis of applications, is classified into:

Fleet management

Livestock farming

Forest farming

Aqua farming

Horticulture

On the basis of regions, classified into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The researchers and analysts have provided an in-depth analysis of the Agricultural Equipment Market segmentation based on the type, application, and geography.

