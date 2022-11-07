Monday, November 7, 2022
How actors transform their bodies for superhero roles
World 

Nidhi Gandhi

Enjoying a superhero requires precise bodily energy to tug off the strikes wanted to promote a stunt. Dogpound’s Kirk Myers labored with Noah Centineo as he ready to play Atom Smasher alongside Dwayne The Rock Johnson in DC’s “Black Adam” (2022). Kirk centered on enhancing Noah’s core and higher physique energy, which improved his endurance and gave him a great muscular look. Steadiness can also be a key ability when these roles require a number of wire work for flying scenes, like when Elizabeth Olsen performed Scarlet Witch in “WandaVision” (2021) and the “Avengers” movies. Core energy mixed with agility may give a performer superhuman kicks and punches in struggle scenes, which is what coach Eric Johnson did when working with Scarlett Johansson when she performed Black Widow in “Captain America: Civil Struggle.” Because of Kirk’s exercises, Noah gained 35 kilos of muscle and will even flip a 210-pound tire. Dogpound: https://www.thedogpound.com/ https://www.instagram.com/dogpound https://www.fb.com/DogpoundSmashCity Kirk Myers: https://www.instagram.com/kirkmyersfitness/

