How a Rebellion in Russia Unfolded Over 36 Hours

Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, the top of the Wagner personal army firm, led an armed insurrection in Russia on Saturday and claimed that his forces got here inside 125 miles of Moscow. Right here is how the occasions unfolded.

1 11 a.m. Friday Prigozhin questions conflict rationale

In a 30-minute video launched at 11 a.m. on Friday, Mr. Prigozhin challenged the knowledge of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Telegram

In a collection of posts on social media beginning at 11 a.m. Friday Moscow time, Mr. Prigozhin questioned the Kremlin’s motives for the conflict in Ukraine and accused the Russian protection minister, Sergei Ok. Shoigu, of ordering lethal airstrikes on Wagner fighters. “The evil borne by the nation’s army management should be stopped,” he stated in a voice recording posted round 9 p.m.

2 Simply after midnight Friday Russia orders Prigozhin’s arrest

Russia’s safety companies denounced Mr. Prigozhin in a collection of bulletins on state media. The Federal Safety Service, Russia’s foremost intelligence company, opened an investigation towards Mr. Prigozhin for armed insurrection.

Movies circulating on social media confirmed armored autos from the army and nationwide guard being deployed in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don, the place Mr. Prigozhin stated his fighters had been approaching.

3 7:30 a.m. Saturday Wagner forces take Rostov-on-Don

Regardless of the protection measures, Wagner forces took Rostov-on-Don with little resistance. Round 7:30 a.m., Mr. Prigozhin posted a video from the regional army headquarters, claiming to have management of key metropolis installations. Movies on social media confirmed armed Wagner fighters mixing into the metropolis’s bustle: controlling site visitors at key intersections, strolling across the metropolis with takeout espresso and ordering quick meals.

Wagner armored autos in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday. Reuters

4 Saturday morning Wagner forces push to Moscow

As Wagner consolidated management of Rostov-on-Don, its forces pushed north towards Moscow. One column of armored and personnel autos appeared to depart from Rostov. One other column crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia’s Voronezh area additional north. They met little resistance and appeared to have shot down a lot of Russian army plane alongside the way in which.

5 10 a.m. Saturday Putin addresses the nation

Mr. Putin made a televised deal with to the nation, asking for unity within the face of what he referred to as a conflict towards Ukraine and its allies. “Actions that cut up our unity,” he stated, “are a stab at the back of our nation and our folks.”

6 Early Saturday afternoon Wagner convoy reaches Elets

Wagner’s armored columns pushed via the Voronezh area with out getting into main cities and stopped on the aspect of the freeway in Elets, a city within the Lipetsk area about 250 miles south of Moscow. The column included mounted tanks, armored autos, at the least one self-propelled rocket launcher and quite a few personnel vehicles. It had met little resistance thus far.

7 8:30 p.m. Saturday A shock deal

Belarus state media unexpectedly introduced that the nation’s president, Alexsandr G. Lukashenko, had negotiated Mr. Prigozhin’s settlement to halt his forces’ advances. Mr. Prigozhin stated in an audio message that his forces had come inside 125 miles of Moscow and had been “turning round” to move again to their coaching camps.

8 11 p.m. Saturday Prigozhin leaves Rostov-on-Don

Wagner forces left Rostov-on-Don as some residents got here out to point out their help. Mr. Prigozhin was amongst these leaving, driving out of the town in a closely guarded black S.U.V.